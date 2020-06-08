Helena advances ordinance update on dangerous dogs, picking up excrement

The Helena City Commission gave initial approval Monday to an update to the city’s animal control regulations, including criminal penalties for a “dangerous” dog.
Calling the update “long overdue,” City Attorney Thomas Jodoin described Helena’s current animal control regulations as a largely convoluted and redundant mix of civil and criminal penalties.
Under the current regulations, if a dog bites a person or another animal the only offense applicable is the “nuisance” animal regulation. That regulation is more appropriate for issues such as a continuously barking dog, Jodoin said.
Under the proposal, the city would enact specific provisions for a dog that charges in a dangerous fashion, a dog that causes an injury to a person or animal, as well as requiring that dog excrement be removed from private property on a weekly basis.
The proposed update also includes some new provisions for the civil impoundment process for when a dog is deemed “potentially dangerous” or “dangerous,” depending on the dog’s history and severity of an incident.
If a “dangerous” dog is seized by animal control and impounded at the Lewis and Clark Humane Society, the current process requires the Helena Municipal Court to first rule on ownership – a process than can take up to six months, Jodoin said, while the criminal nuisance animal charge is adjudicated. By severing the criminal from the civil impoundment process, Jodoin believes the process could be reduced from 30 to 45 days. An appeals process would also be established for a dangerous dog designation.
A dog deemed dangerous requires a city dangerous dog license, including liability insurance. The update would raise the liability insurance requirement from $50,000 to $100,000.
The proposal saw no public comment.
Monday’s unanimous vote sets a July 13 public hearing on the update.
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.