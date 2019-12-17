Nearly 200 Helena residents braved the below-freezing temperatures Tuesday evening to participate in a "Nobody Is Above the Law: Impeach and Remove Trump Rally" on the steps of the state Capitol building.
The demonstration, organized locally by "Our Revolution Helena: Progressive Action Network," was one of more than 600 simultaneous rallies nationwide led by Move On, a progressive political action committee.
Acting as the de facto master of ceremonies for the evening, state Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell told the crowd the rally was a moment of unity.
"We stand behind the members of the House of Representatives who are upholding their oath of office," Dunwell said. "We're here to support them."
After an introduction from Dunwell, some anti-Trump chants and a few "lock him up" cries, demonstrators took turns sharing their reasons for attending and why they feel this political moment is a critical one for the United States.
"The folks in Washington need to know what we think back here in Montana," Helena resident Ed Glenn said in an interview.
Fellow Helenan Tom Erdie echoed Glenn's sentiment.
You have free articles remaining.
"Hopefully this small group along with others across the nation constitute a voice heard," Erdie said.
Helena resident Mary DuVernay and her husband brought their two young children to the rally. DuVernay said that while her kids are still a decade away from voting, the decisions made today will affect their lives.
"If we care enough to come out here ... during the holidays, it's worthwhile to explain to our children why," she said.
Veronica Whitaker, another local organizer of the rally, said while such functions serve a greater purpose, they also have the added benefit of "lifting spirits."
"I think it shows the concern people have," Whitaker said.
"Nobody Is Above the Law" rallies were also held in Kalispell, Missoula, Great Falls, Livingston, Hamilton, Bozeman and Billings, according to moveon.org.
The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on impeachment Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Wingers can't answer the question, no matter how many times you ask it:
If TRUMP is SO INNOCENT, why won't he and Moscow Mitch allow Trump's aids and appointees to testify in the senate?
The impeachment inquiry in the house was like a grand jury, the side seeking the information interviews witnesses to see if something wrong was done. Republicans were in all of the Schiff closed door and open session meetings and allowed to ask unlimited questions. But they complain anyway and screamed that Trump wasn't being allowed to make a defense. That's what the SENATE TRIAL is for...Trump to call witnesses and make arguments to prove himself right.
Again, ask wingers again and again, if they bellyached constantly about it, and now they have the perfect chance to prove EVERY democrat from the top down wrong and show the American public that NOTHING happened here illegally...why the heck wouldn't they allow witnesses and robust defense of the charges.
I think I know for sure...and it's all to easy for normal people to understand why...its obvious. Wonder whether wingers can think that hard and come up with it...
It's because he's guilty.
Sure will be terrible for these liberals to get their hind ends handed to them when it fails in the senate and Trump is re-elected in 2020 by another absolute landslide. We The People are fed up with liberalism and socialism. And by the way for those who don't know it, our country is a Constitutional Republic not a democracy.
Or maybe America will hold the right responsible for a sham trial...if he's innocent why won't he provide the witnesses he says clears this all up and proves it?!?! This would be especially sweet if we win back the senate too. Could be another blue wave.. You angry Trumpers think you are a movement but it's the independents abandoning Hillary that lost 2016, and then came back to win 2018 for the left.
Just a clarification: America is not tired of liberalism, and I betcha you can't even define socialism other than you know the right shouts it at itself constantly.
Of the top 10 issues listed in 2019, most are being won by democrats...even the ones you hope go your way like Immigration and guns with a majority seeking a more sensible solution including a humane immigration policy with an amnesty mechanism and sensible gun control. You in the minority there too.
The number one issue almost across the boards is Healthcare (Trump's actually suing to remove Preexisting conditions, failed to provide a viable health care alternative that would cover everyone as he claimed, instead he tried to pass a fat cat tax cut discussed as a Health (s)care. You guys lose on this one EVERY TIME!
The rest don't help you much either...and if you are counting on the economy, the lone place that Trump might be able to crow excepting that there are negative indicators and tariff policy has the economy that Obama rebuilt sputtering at times, and certainly at half of what Trump Promise. Polls are show that the economy is not the prime issue in the coming election...it's and issue but in most polling it's far down the list at 3rd or 4th.
A full 50% of voter polled since the impeachment hearings started still say that a democrat (Biden, Warren or Sanders ) would improve their personal financial situation....that's crushing for you.
You should talk to your other brother Daryl, maybe he can teach you a little common sense on these issues.
Yeah, Daryl, a CONSTITUTIONAL Republic------ got it?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.