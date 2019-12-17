{{featured_button_text}}
No One is Above the Law Impeachment rally

Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell, D-Helena, left, speaks at the "Nobody Is Above the Law: Impeach and Remove Trump Rally" on the steps of the state Capitol on Tuesday night in Helena.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Nearly 200 Helena residents braved the below-freezing temperatures Tuesday evening to participate in a "Nobody Is Above the Law: Impeach and Remove Trump Rally" on the steps of the state Capitol building.

The demonstration, organized locally by "Our Revolution Helena: Progressive Action Network," was one of more than 600 simultaneous rallies nationwide led by Move On, a progressive political action committee.

Acting as the de facto master of ceremonies for the evening, state Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell told the crowd the rally was a moment of unity.

"We stand behind the members of the House of Representatives who are upholding their oath of office," Dunwell said. "We're here to support them."

After an introduction from Dunwell, some anti-Trump chants and a few "lock him up" cries, demonstrators took turns sharing their reasons for attending and why they feel this political moment is a critical one for the United States.

"The folks in Washington need to know what we think back here in Montana," Helena resident Ed Glenn said in an interview.

Fellow Helenan Tom Erdie echoed Glenn's sentiment.

"Hopefully this small group along with others across the nation constitute a voice heard," Erdie said.

Helena resident Mary DuVernay and her husband brought their two young children to the rally. DuVernay said that while her kids are still a decade away from voting, the decisions made today will affect their lives.

"If we care enough to come out here ... during the holidays, it's worthwhile to explain to our children why," she said.

Veronica Whitaker, another local organizer of the rally, said while such functions serve a greater purpose, they also have the added benefit of "lifting spirits."

"I think it shows the concern people have," Whitaker said.

"Nobody Is Above the Law" rallies were also held in Kalispell, Missoula, Great Falls, Livingston, Hamilton, Bozeman and Billings, according to moveon.org.

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on impeachment Wednesday.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
27
17
0
0
22

Tags

Load comments