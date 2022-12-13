Helena accepting applications for city manager position

The city of Helena is now accepting applications for its open city manager position.

The city announced in a news release that the application period began Monday, and the Helena City Commission is set to begin reviewing applications Jan. 23 with the hope of filling the position by April.

The commission recently approved an application and recruitment process, which is being led by Helena-based third-party consultant Communication and Management Services, LLC, at the cost of $150 an hour.

The annual salary range being offered is between $160,000 and $195,000 "depending on qualifications," according to a recruitment brochure put together by CMS.

The brochure also lists the qualities of an ideal candidate for the city's top administrator, such as possessing an "inclusive, participatory leadership style and ability to establish trust, stabilize operations, and move organizations forward."

More information on the position, including qualification criteria and compensation, are available at www.helenamt.gov/employment/.

Candidates interested in the position are asked to submit "a cover letter, detailed resume, and three professional references electronically to cms@mt.net or by mail to P.O. Box 1251, Helena, MT 59624.

"Meetings of the Helena City Commission are generally open to the public. However, meetings to screen the candidates may be closed pursuant to Sect. 2-3-203(3), MCA, if the Mayor determines the discussion relates to a matter of individual privacy and the demands of individual privacy clearly exceed the merits of public disclosure," the news release states.

Six people have served as city manager or interim city manager since Ron Alles retired in June 2018, after nearly eight years in the position.

Helena has been working with Interim City Manager Tim Burton since April of this year.