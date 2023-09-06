ExplorationWorks announced Wednesday it has hired Heather O’Neill to be its new executive director.

She will begin her duties in October and will be the fourth executive director in ExplorationWorks’ 21-year history.

O’Neill mostly recently served as executive director at Camp Cadicasu in Kananaskis, Alberta for 10 years.

Camp Cadicasu is a year-round outdoor education center in the Rocky Mountains of Canada that offers overnight camps, day camps, school field trips, weekend events and custom rentals.

O’Neill oversaw all business and operational areas of the organization including strategic planning, finances, budgets, human resources, marketing, website, facilities and programs.

She has been residing between Helena and Alberta since 2021, ExplorationWorks officials said.

“Having seen what Heather accomplished at Camp Cadicasu, we’re excited for her to apply her skills at ExplorationWorks,” Board Chair Brett Clark said. “Heather has proven herself to be an innovative leader in a similar organization. ExplorationWorks is in great hands.”

O'Neill replaces Kelly Posewitz, who announced her departure on June 1 and had been at ExplorationWorks for seven years. Kari Gagner, deputy director of operations, has been serving as interim executive director and will continue to do so until O'Neill starts in mid-October.

O'Neill said in a news release she was "thrilled join the ExplorationWorks team in Helena and give back to the community that has welcomed my family over the last two years."

O'Neill, a past teacher, said she looks forward to sharing her passion for experiential learning that occurs outside the traditional class environment.

ExplorationWorks, a nonprofit at 995 Carousel Way in Helena, offers hands-on exhibits, programs, workshops, classes, and camps for kids, youths, families, seniors, as well as school and community groups. Its website states it has more than 135 community partners, including Carroll College, University of Montana, Helena College, YMCA, Lewis & Clark Library and No Kid Hungry.

O'Neill said she grateful to have found a nonprofit dedicated to creating a safe space for kids to engage with the world of science.

"I hope to maintain the high level of excellence already present while bringing ExplorationWorks into the next stage of their development, as we explore new opportunities together to provide an even greater impact," she said in a news release.

O'Neill will oversee 15 regular employees and about 15 seasonal employees during the summer.

CommunityWorks Inc., the nonprofit organization that developed ExplorationWorks, was founded in 2000. During the first seven years, CommunityWorks operated as a “Museum Without Walls”, providing science educational services for Helena and surrounding communities. The 13,000 square-foot facility, which opened in 2007, houses three levels of exhibit, classroom and community space, a fabrication shop, and administrative space.

For more on ExplorationWorks, go to https://www.explorationworks.org/ or call 406-457-1800.