Heat advisory issued in Helena area through Friday

Blistering heat continued to pound the Helena area on Tuesday, but local health officials warned the worst is yet to come as the National Weather Service put a heat advisory into effect through Friday.

Residents were urged by local hospitals and public health agencies to brace for an expected heatwave beginning Wednesday and rolling through Friday, warning that some forecasts are pushing temperatures into the tripe digits.

A heat advisory is issued when the heat index value is expected to reach 100 to 104 degrees within the next 12 to 24 hours. The high temperatures were not as fierce as what was being experienced in Portland, Oregon, where temps, according to AccuWeather, hit 112 degrees Sunday, breaking the all-time record high of 108 set just a day before. But it was worse elsewhere, and the Pacific Northwest is having a days-long heatwave that forecasters have called “historic.” Temperatures have hit as high as 116 in the Portland and Seattle areas.

Chris Cassell, lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service out of Great Falls, said the hot temperatures were caused by a high-pressure system that he described as a “heat dome,” which trapped the warm air.

But as bad as it may seem, the temperatures are even higher to the west and east.