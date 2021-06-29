Heat advisory issued in Helena area through Friday

Blistering heat continued to pound the Helena area on Tuesday, but local health officials warned the worst is yet to come as the National Weather Service put a heat advisory into effect through Friday.
Residents were urged by local hospitals and public health agencies to brace for an expected heatwave beginning Wednesday and rolling through Friday, warning that some forecasts are pushing temperatures into the tripe digits.
A heat advisory is issued when the heat index value is expected to reach 100 to 104 degrees within the next 12 to 24 hours. The high temperatures were not as fierce as what was being experienced in Portland, Oregon, where temps, according to AccuWeather, hit 112 degrees Sunday, breaking the all-time record high of 108 set just a day before. But it was worse elsewhere, and the Pacific Northwest is having a days-long heatwave that forecasters have called “historic.” Temperatures have hit as high as 116 in the Portland and Seattle areas.
Chris Cassell, lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service out of Great Falls, said the hot temperatures were caused by a high-pressure system that he described as a “heat dome,” which trapped the warm air.
But as bad as it may seem, the temperatures are even higher to the west and east.
Cassell said temperatures in Helena will hit 98 on Wednesday, which is three degrees shy of the record, and will be 98 on Thursday and Friday as well, which is two degrees below the all-time high. He said the temperatures may drop down into the lower 90s on Friday and Saturday, but there could be a “tradeoff” if lighting storms arrive and hit areas with fuels that are ready to burn.
Helena businesses were coping with the warmer days as best as they could.
Krystal Millar, general manager at Big Dipper Ice Cream on the Walking Mall on Last Chance Gulch, said early Tuesday that they were preparing for a busy day, not just because of the high temperatures, but also because people liked being outside after being cooped up for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It has been quite busy, but everyone has been great,” she said, adding they were expecting a busy day.
She added there is usually a long line, but that staff can push people through quickly.
White mint Oreo and huckleberry remain the two most popular ice cream flavors.
Copperline Pasty Co. said Tuesday on Facebook that due to the extreme heat and the concern for employees, it will close at 2 p.m. for the remainder of this week.
“We appreciate your understanding," the announcement says.
A worker named Carrissa said the little shop on Custer Avenue west of Montana Avenue, which is usually open 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., plans on getting some air conditioners installed soon, and should be returning to regular business hours.
Their concern is understandable, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that extreme heat kills nearly 600 people annually in the United States.
Dr. Andy Coil, an emergency physician in the St. Peter’s Health Emergency Department, said one of the most common things seen in the emergency department during extreme heat events is dehydration.
“Spending time in heat without proper hydration or cooling can be dangerous, even if you're inside,” he said in a news release. “It is important to find ways to cool down, stay hydrated and avoid things that contribute to dehydration, like drinking alcohol."
Kathy Moore, environmental services division administrator at Lewis and Clark Public Health, said people should check on neighbors and friends during an excessive heat event.
“Make a point to check up on neighbors, friends and family members most at risk at least twice a day,” she said. “Know the signs of heatstroke, such as dizziness, confusion or passing out. If you see any of these – call 911 immediately.”
The National Weather Service said that on Wednesday, it will be sunny with a high of 95 and low of 64; Thursday will be sunny and hot with a high of 96 and low of 65. On Friday, it will be sunny with a high of 96 with a slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight.
There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms on Saturday with a high of 89, the National Weather Service said. On Sunday, the Fourth of July, there is also a chance of thunderstorms with a high of 91 and a slight chance of showers on Monday with a high of 91.
Tips
Lewis and Clark Public Health and St. Peter’s Health offer up some tips that could save a life:
• Wear appropriate clothing. Choose lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.
• Stay indoors as much as possible. If you have air-conditioning – use it. Those without air-conditioning should go to a place that does have it, such as shopping malls/stores or public buildings such as a library. Even a few hours in air-conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat.
• Schedule outdoor activities carefully by limiting those activities to early morning or late evening hours when temperatures tend to be cooler.
• Cut down on exercise during the heat. If activity leaves your heart pounding and shortness of breath, stop all activity, get into a cool area or the shade and rest. Watch for early symptoms of heat exhaustion, such as lightheadedness, confusion, weakness or feeling faint.
• Wear sunscreen, wide-brimmed hats, and sunglasses. Look for sunscreens with an SPF of 15 or higher and follow package directions regarding reapplication.
• Never leave children or pets alone in cars, even if the windows are cracked open. Temperatures can soar very quickly in hot cars. In some instances, surfaces in a car can reach well over 150 degrees.
• Drink plenty of fluids regardless of how thirsty you are. Being thirsty is the first sign of dehydration. Do not wait until you are thirsty.
• Avoid sugary drinks or alcoholic beverages – these will cause you to lose more body fluid.
• Be sure to replace salt and minerals removed by heavy sweating. A sports drink can help replace these fluids.
If you are on a low-salt diet, have diabetes, high blood pressure, or other chronic conditions, talk to your primary care provider before drinking sports beverages or taking salt tablets.
For more information, visit www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/warning.html.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.