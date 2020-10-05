Health officer says Helena Valley concert violated COVID-19 restrictions

Lewis and Clark County's health officer said a free concert on Saturday violated COVID-19 restrictions, and she is working with the county attorney's office to hold the organizers accountable.
The Let Freedom Ring concert was held Saturday on 80 acres in the Helena Valley, featuring three bands and vendors. Organizers touted the event as apolitical and to promote unity during a year of hardships and divisions. They worked with Lewis and Clark Public Health beforehand and had a plan in place that county officials said offered concertgoers adequate protections.
An Independent Record reporter attended the concert from approximately 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. During that time few attendees were observed wearing masks, however, the event’s setup included aspects promoting distancing, including spacing between vehicles and hay bales acting as seating. Attendees also received a disclaimer at the gate cautioning about the risks of COVID-19. During that time the Independent Record did not independently confirm the size of the crowd due to the size of the space, which included several separate areas where attendees were located.
Social media photos and videos from later in the evening suggest that parameters of the health plan, which included attendance limited to 250 people, were not followed. A large crowd appearing to exceed that number congregated near the stage with few wearing masks.
In July, the county commission passed an order that prohibits events with more than 250 attendees, sets stringent guidelines for events with between 50 and 249 attendees, and provides the ability for county enforcement. Under the order, organizers of large events could see misdemeanor citations for holding an event without an approved plan, or for not following an approved plan including for each attendee over 250.
Lewis and Clark Public Health Officer Drenda Niemann was critical of organizers in an email Monday.
“Yes, very disappointing situation,” she wrote. “We applied our process consistently like we have every other event that has happened in our community thus far. The plan we approved had adequate protections in place. It is the event organizer’s responsibility to follow the plan. I believe they would have held their event without a plan or approval. We spent several hours with them attempting to make the event as safe as possible. I will be working with the County Attorney’s office to hold them accountable to our local order. I anticipate at least a citation for each violation.
“Unfortunately, from a disease perspective, the damage is done. We need our community to be responsible for their actions now more than ever.”
Neither the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, which filed a report with the county attorney’s office, nor organizers could provide the Independent Record with an estimate on the size of the crowd.
Jerry Steed, who is one of the organizers, said in an interview Monday that he believed the concert was a success. He felt it provided a boost to the community’s mental health which has suffered under the pandemic.
“I think everybody loved it,” he said. “I think everybody is tired of the hate and division and I think everybody enjoyed the unity for one night.”
When asked about the size of the crowd and lack of distancing, Steed defended the safety parameters that were in place but also felt the gathering was protected under the Constitution.
“We did everything that the health department asked us to do,” he said. “We posted the signs, followed the plan we presented, we put up a road closed sign when we thought we were there but how do you with so many people coming and leaving? Everyone knows the risks, but I think Montanans are smart enough to make their own decisions.
“Everybody celebrated their First Amendment rights. If they feel the need to issue a citation that’s something we’ll need to deal with later, but I’m not going to limit freedom.”
Reporter Tom Kuglin
