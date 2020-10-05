Health officer says Helena Valley concert violated COVID-19 restrictions

In July, the county commission passed an order that prohibits events with more than 250 attendees, sets stringent guidelines for events with between 50 and 249 attendees, and provides the ability for county enforcement. Under the order, organizers of large events could see misdemeanor citations for holding an event without an approved plan, or for not following an approved plan including for each attendee over 250.

Lewis and Clark Public Health Officer Drenda Niemann was critical of organizers in an email Monday.

“Yes, very disappointing situation,” she wrote. “We applied our process consistently like we have every other event that has happened in our community thus far. The plan we approved had adequate protections in place. It is the event organizer’s responsibility to follow the plan. I believe they would have held their event without a plan or approval. We spent several hours with them attempting to make the event as safe as possible. I will be working with the County Attorney’s office to hold them accountable to our local order. I anticipate at least a citation for each violation.

“Unfortunately, from a disease perspective, the damage is done. We need our community to be responsible for their actions now more than ever.”