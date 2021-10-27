Health Matters: Knowledge is power when it comes to breast cancer prevention

I have attended numerous events promoting education and knowledge of early detection and the risk factors associated with breast cancer. I have been a champion at advocating for breast cancer awareness. I even find myself telling strangers the importance of mammograms, and early screening for breast cancer. So one can imagine how shocked I was to learn that one of my close friends was recently diagnosed with breast cancer -- before the age of 50! She did not have a family history and felt she did not need to have a mammogram starting at the age of 40. How could she not know this? I failed my friend! I felt guilty for not talking more about the importance of early detection. I felt guilty about not asking if she has had her mammograms. I felt guilty for assuming everyone in my inner circle knew that most breast cancers are not genetic -- in fact, only 20% are! How could I have failed my close friend? Whether it is you or someone you love, anytime there is a cancer diagnosis, we all feel guilty. We become all too familiar with the, “I should have, I could have, if only I would have” mantras. I am here to tell you, the, “would haves and could haves” help no one going through a breast cancer diagnosis. Our best tool is to forgive ourselves of this guilt and focus on education, empowerment, knowledge and awareness.