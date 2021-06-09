Health Matters: Four things to know about fall prevention

That's why it is so important to do very basic strength and balance exercises. It helps you maintain muscle as you age to ensure that you can continue to do activities confidently like walking on uneven ground or going up and down stairs safely.

Below, we discuss assistive devices like canes. These can be great tools and help you avoid falls.

2) Most older adults fall in living spaces like living rooms or hallways.

Most of us think that most falls happen in the bathroom: we're getting up and down, in and out.

Contrary to popular belief, most falls actually happen in other living spaces like living rooms or hallways.

Why? Because it is quite easy to trip on things like rugs, cords or clutter. Plus, we may not be paying as much attention in familiar spaces.

I recommend that everyone -- regardless of age -- complete a home audit. This means walking around your home, ideally with someone else like a family member, to identify any trip hazards or other conditions that may lead to falls. Is the dog bed placed in the middle of a room? Do you have cords near walking paths? Is there just that one thing in your house that trips everyone up, but you've delayed taking care of it?