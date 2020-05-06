Health Matters: Don’t hesitate to seek needed medical care

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Don’t hesitate to seek needed medical care

As a hospitalist, I work 12-hour shifts caring for critically ill patients in the Intensive Care Unit, more stable patients on medical and oncology floors, and assist surgeons in caring for patients recovering from procedures. The hospital is my second home.

I know my partners and I are anomalies. The hospital is the last place most people want to be, especially during a global pandemic.

However, delaying needed medical care can be dangerous, and even deadly. It’s important to know that through it all, safe care is available.

Other diseases, injuries and conditions do not care about COVID-19. People still have heart attacks, strokes, accidents and complications stemming from chronic diseases like COPD and diabetes. We can effectively treat many of these conditions if they are addressed early, sometimes even without requiring hospitalization. Most importantly, lives can be saved.