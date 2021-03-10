Health Matters: Colon cancer screening -- understanding your options

Colonoscopy

This is the gold standard test option. This procedure allows your doctor to look inside the entire colon to check for cancer or precancerous growths (polyps) with a thin, flexible tube with a camera attached.

Where is it performed? Your doctor will administer the test within an outpatient procedure setting. You can go home shortly after the procedure.

How often is it needed? Every 10 years, with a normal result.

Is there any test preparation? Yes. Colonoscopies require complete cleansing of the colon using a clear liquid diet and a special solution to empty your colon. Most people consider the preparation process to be unpleasant, but it is short-lived and worth it if cancer is detected early or prevented entirely!

Other colonoscopy considerations? This procedure requires sedation (you won't remember it). Unlike FIT tests or Stool DNA tests, colonoscopies allow your doctor to identify and remove growths, even at the precancerous stage.

