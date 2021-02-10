Health Matters: Cholesterol a major contributor to heart disease

Heart disease is the most common cause of death in America. Last year alone over 675,000 Americans died from heart related problems. A major contributor to heart disease is the molecule known as cholesterol. Cholesterol is a critically important molecule that helps your body make sex hormones, numerous tissues and vitamin D. In fact, your liver typically makes a large amount of cholesterol for use by the body. A second major source of cholesterol is diet. The building blocks of cholesterol are found in a variety of foods. Most of these are various types of fats.

So if cholesterol is so useful, why has it become so vilified? Cholesterol circulates in our blood stream. When levels become too high, they can combine with other substances in the blood to form plaques. These plaques can stick to the side of arteries, causing them to become less flexible. The medical term for this is atherosclerosis, but it is commonly known as “hardening of the arteries”. Worse, these plaques can form in arteries that supply oxygenated blood to critical organs such as the heart and brain. When these plaques break off from the side of the artery, they can travel downstream and cause a blockage to part of the heart or brain. This results in either a heart attack or a stroke.