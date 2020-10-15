Health department says COVID-19 cases linked to Helena Valley concert

Several recent cases of COVID-19 have been epidemiologically linked to individuals who attended the Let Freedom Ring concert Oct. 3 in the Helena Valley, the county health department announced Thursday.

"Lewis and Clark Public Health warns anyone who attended the Let Freedom Ring concert on October 3rd to follow public health guidelines and closely monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19," a press release from the department says.

The press release does not say how many positive cases were linked to the concert or what evidence links those cases to the concert.

Health department officials say anyone who attended the concert or is a direct contact of someone who attended should:

• Monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19, which could include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

• Stay home and isolate themselves from others if they are sick with any symptoms.

• Contact their medical provider immediately if they show symptoms of COVID-19 to determine next steps, including testing.