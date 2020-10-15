Health department says COVID-19 cases linked to Helena Valley concert

Several recent cases of COVID-19 have been epidemiologically linked to individuals who attended the Let Freedom Ring concert Oct. 3 in the Helena Valley, the county health department announced Thursday.
"Lewis and Clark Public Health warns anyone who attended the Let Freedom Ring concert on October 3rd to follow public health guidelines and closely monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19," a press release from the department says.
The press release does not say how many positive cases were linked to the concert or what evidence links those cases to the concert.
Health department officials say anyone who attended the concert or is a direct contact of someone who attended should:
Support Local Journalism
• Monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19, which could include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.
• Stay home and isolate themselves from others if they are sick with any symptoms.
• Contact their medical provider immediately if they show symptoms of COVID-19 to determine next steps, including testing.
If anyone who attended the concert tests positive for COVID-19, the health department is encouraging them to disclose their attendance during the case investigation process. The department said the information collected during an investigation is confidential and used to better understand and track the origin of cases in the community.
“Gatherings of this nature, and at this time, can quickly turn into super-spreader events,” said Drenda Niemann, health officer for Lewis and Clark Public Health. “Right now, the focus isn’t on whether the event was the right or wrong thing to do, we simply need to quickly identify cases and their close contacts if we are to have a chance at containing disease and preventing an outbreak.”
This story will be updated.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.