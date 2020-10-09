Health department recommends alternatives to trick-or-treating amid pandemic

Lewis and Clark Public Health is recommending alternatives to trick-or-treating and other Halloween traditions to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"As numbers of COVID-positive cases continue to rise across the state and in Lewis in Clark County, parents should be wary of allowing children to attend any non-household gatherings," a press release from the health department says. "Traditional events, such as trick-or-treating, attending indoor costume parties, and going on hayrides or tractor rides are considered high risk activities and should be avoided this year."

Instead, the health department is recommending lower-risk activities such as virtual costume contests, carving or decorating pumpkins outside and at a safe distance with neighbors or friends, or having a movie night at home.

The health department's guidance closely follows recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has has suggested activities such as lining up individual goodie bags for families to grab while remaining physically distant, having an outdoor movie night with local family or friends, or conducting a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treating search around your home or yard rather than going from house to house.