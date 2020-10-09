Health department recommends alternatives to trick-or-treating amid pandemic

Lewis and Clark Public Health is recommending alternatives to trick-or-treating and other Halloween traditions to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
"As numbers of COVID-positive cases continue to rise across the state and in Lewis in Clark County, parents should be wary of allowing children to attend any non-household gatherings," a press release from the health department says. "Traditional events, such as trick-or-treating, attending indoor costume parties, and going on hayrides or tractor rides are considered high risk activities and should be avoided this year."
Instead, the health department is recommending lower-risk activities such as virtual costume contests, carving or decorating pumpkins outside and at a safe distance with neighbors or friends, or having a movie night at home.
The health department's guidance closely follows recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has has suggested activities such as lining up individual goodie bags for families to grab while remaining physically distant, having an outdoor movie night with local family or friends, or conducting a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treating search around your home or yard rather than going from house to house.
“This year, we hope families will keep Halloween celebrations small and local,” said Drenda Niemann, Health Officer for Lewis and Clark Public Health. “We certainly hope everyone has a ghoulishly good time, while continuing to follow guidance to slow the spread. Now is the time to start planning unique ways to celebrate for all the little ghouls and goblins in your family.”
Wearing cloth masks, hand washing, and practicing physical distancing of at least six feet for non-household members remains the best way to control the spread of COVID-19, according to the health department. Since Halloween masks are not a substitute for cloth masks and should never be worn under a costume mask due to possible difficulty in breathing, the health department is recommending that people consider making or using a Halloween-themed cloth mask instead.
Anyone wishing to hold events with 50-250 participants must submit a detailed event plan outlining protective measures and environmental controls aimed at reducing the risk of disease transmission. Due to the recent spike in cases in the county, organizers should allow at least 30 days for Public Health to review any plan submitted.
For more information regarding the CDC’s holiday celebration guidelines, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html#halloween.
