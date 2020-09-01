 Skip to main content
Health board to consider fans at Lewis and Clark County school sports
4 comments
The Helena and Lewis and Clark County Joint Board of Health will hold a special meeting concerning regulations of spectators at local, school-sponsored sporting events.

In a Tuesday news release, the health board announced the meeting will take place Thursday at 1 p.m. via webcast. Those interested in participating can follow the link on the board's webpage https://www.lccountymt.gov/health/board-of-health.html.

Lewis and Clark Public Health currently does not allow spectators to attend any sporting events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision to block spectators from school-sponsored sporting events is in line with the department's July order prohibiting gatherings of 250 or more people.

The board members are expected to discuss possible changes to the current order that could allow spectators to attend school sporting events.

“Reopening and staying open relies on both community and personal responsibility,” Health Officer Drenda Niemann said in a statement. “Large events have the potential to cause outbreaks, leading to disease and death in our community.”

Lewis and Clark Public Health continues to urge people to practice spread mitigation strategies, such as physical distancing, wearing a face covering, avoiding large gatherings, washing hands, and sanitizing surfaces.

Local Government and Crime Reporter

Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.

