'He saved my life': Helena police captain rescues choking woman

On Aug. 17, Anna Fleury and new friend, Gretchen Hedge, were having lunch at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery.
Fleury said she ordered chicken with potatoes and stuffing. The two women were still conversing when their food arrived.
According to Fleury, she was a bite or two into the meal when she began to choke on a piece of food.
"I could tell right away something was caught in her throat," Hedge said. "I stood up, thinking I've got to do something."
Second-guessing her ability to perform the Heimlich maneuver, Hedge said she began calling for help.
"There were people all around us. I thought surely someone knows what to do," Hedge said.
Fortunately for them, Helena Police Department's Capt. Brett Petty and a retired HPD officer were finishing their lunch.
"We were getting ready to leave, fighting over who was going to pay the bill, when I saw a woman stand up," Petty said.
He said he was sitting a couple of tables behind the women and saw what was transpiring.
The women said Petty was at their side almost instantly.
"He was there in a nano second," Hedge said.
He asked Fleury if she was choking. She nodded her head.
Though HPD employees undergo cardiopulmonary resuscitation and automated external defibrillator training every other year, he said he could not recall the last time he had Heimlich maneuver-specific training, instead calling his actions "a human reaction."
"He lifted me clean up off the floor; I'm a short person," Fleury said. "I remember thinking I hope this doesn't happen like it does on TV where a piece of meat flies onto someone's plate."
Petty said following the first Heimlich maneuver compression, Fleury began gasping for air.
No meat flew onto a fellow patron's plate.
"I got there first and helped her," Petty said, glossing over the assertion that he is a hero. "I'm just glad she's OK."
HPD Chief Steve Hagen said he was not surprised when he heard what had happened.
"Brett has always been a person and an officer you would expect to step up and help anyone in need, because that is his character," Hagen said in an email.
Petty confirmed Fleury was no longer choking and told her he would like to have paramedics look her over.
"He stayed the whole time the EMTs were there," the 72-year-old Fleury said. "He had such a calm voice. It makes you feel everything was OK."
Petty also phoned Fleury's son to make sure she had a ride home.
Hedge said Petty never identified himself as a police officer, but that she noticed he was wearing an HPD-branded tie clip.
"What those folks do is amazing to me. I think they're wonderful," Hedge said of HPD officers and law enforcement in general. "They've got tough jobs. We don't know how fortunate we are to have them."
Hagen said he would expect that from any of his officers.
"This is what I believe every police officer in this department would do," he said. "They will step up to help anyone in need whether it is a person choking like in this situation or any other situation where they see someone that needs help. The Helena Police Department is often complimented on how we treat our citizens, especially those in need. This is another excellent example."
Petty will be presented a Life Saving Award on Friday at the police Law and Justice Center.
Though Petty said he was simply doing what anyone else with his training would do in such a situation, Fleury said she knows the truth.
"He did such a good job," she said. "He saved my life."