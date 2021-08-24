'He saved my life': Helena police captain rescues choking woman

Petty also phoned Fleury's son to make sure she had a ride home.

Hedge said Petty never identified himself as a police officer, but that she noticed he was wearing an HPD-branded tie clip.

"What those folks do is amazing to me. I think they're wonderful," Hedge said of HPD officers and law enforcement in general. "They've got tough jobs. We don't know how fortunate we are to have them."

Hagen said he would expect that from any of his officers.

"This is what I believe every police officer in this department would do," he said. "They will step up to help anyone in need whether it is a person choking like in this situation or any other situation where they see someone that needs help. The Helena Police Department is often complimented on how we treat our citizens, especially those in need. This is another excellent example."

Petty will be presented a Life Saving Award on Friday at the police Law and Justice Center.

Though Petty said he was simply doing what anyone else with his training would do in such a situation, Fleury said she knows the truth.

"He did such a good job," she said. "He saved my life."

