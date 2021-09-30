Haystack fire now at 17K acres, smoke blankets Boulder

The Haystack fire outside of Boulder grew to 17,009 acres Thursday, and is now 41% contained, officials said, as residents continue to move about in a town that sometimes is shrouded in smoke.
The fire, caused by lightning July 31 near Haystack Mountain to the east of I-15 between Butte and Basin, now has 440 personnel assigned to it. Also helping are four helicopters, 13 engines and 13 other pieces of heavy equipment.
Fire activity in the dead and down trees is expected to increase in the next two to three days, however no significant growth is anticipated, fire officials said.
Full containment is expected by Oct. 31.
Officials initially determined the area was unsafe for ground crews due to large boulders, steep slopes, a large number of snags, difficult terrain, and no safe locations to insert or extract crews.
Nick Howell, public information officer for Great Basin Team 4, Type 2, said heavy equipment crews were opening up roads and firefighters were focused on protecting structures. He described the shape of the fire line as a “catcher’s mitt.”
Officials said timber and brush have been significant fuels, noting a large amount of it was dead lodgepole pine from a 20-year-old “epidemic.”
Officials posted on InciWeb that they will resume burnout operations on the north and east sides as conditions allow and plan to secure those areas. Construction and improving containment lines will occur on the west/northwest sides will continue while developing a plan for burnout operations in those areas.
“In the next 12 to 24 hours, pockets of heat along the perimeter will move slowly with some group torching of trees which is likely to be the cause of any noteworthy growth, however it is unlikely there will be significant growth (with the exception of the planned burnout operations),” officials wrote.
The Jefferson County Fairgrounds just outside of the Boulder city limits is serving as a camping area for some of the crews and for fire officials. Tents, mostly occupied by youth support crews, fire command and general staff pepper the fairgrounds.
The Boulder Monitor noted in its Sept. 29 edition that 25 local volunteers assembled 2,800 lunches at the River restaurant for firefighters from Sept. 21-25.
Howell said the local residents have “been amazing and supportive.”
“They have been great to work with and have been patient with us,” he said.
Mayor Russell "Rusty" Giulio returned the praise to the firefighters.
“I think they’ve done a good job,” he said.
Boulder has found itself shrouded in smoke from the Haystack fire, local residents said.
“The smoke is horrible,” Giulio said, adding it has been tough for many of the town’s residents who already had breathing problems. He said the smoke has been especially bad since mid-September, when the fire had a flare up.
Rose Perna, who works in the city offices, agreed.
“Oh my goodness,” she said about the smoke. “Everybody is talking about it.”
Brandon McGuire, air quality modeler for the Department of Environmental Quality, agreed that smoke has been affecting the area, especially in the past week as the fire became more active. He said the air quality has been in the moderate to unhealthy range for several days.
He said Boulder does not have a monitor, but models have shown an increase in Boulder due to the high pressure situation the area is in. A model uses information such as fire activity and adds in factors like meteorology, he said, adding it is not always 100% accurate. A monitor sits on the ground.
McGuire said the smoke situation in Boulder is going to be a little better Friday as winds from the northeast will push some of that smoke out.
"It’s been bad in a lot of Montana since August with fires in California, Washington and Oregon,” he said.
And he noted that Boulder is in a valley, and gets socked in as the air settles overnight.
For more on air quality, go to https://deq.mt.gov/air/Programs/monitoring or https://dphhs.mt.gov/airquality.
Howell said the The Great Basin Team is also managing the Placer fire about 6 miles south of the Haystack fire and more than 1 mile from Whitetail Reservoir.
It is 140 acres and 57% contained moving slowly to the west and south, InciWeb reported.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.