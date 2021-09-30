Haystack fire now at 17K acres, smoke blankets Boulder

“In the next 12 to 24 hours, pockets of heat along the perimeter will move slowly with some group torching of trees which is likely to be the cause of any noteworthy growth, however it is unlikely there will be significant growth (with the exception of the planned burnout operations),” officials wrote.

The Jefferson County Fairgrounds just outside of the Boulder city limits is serving as a camping area for some of the crews and for fire officials. Tents, mostly occupied by youth support crews, fire command and general staff pepper the fairgrounds.

The Boulder Monitor noted in its Sept. 29 edition that 25 local volunteers assembled 2,800 lunches at the River restaurant for firefighters from Sept. 21-25.

Howell said the local residents have “been amazing and supportive.”

“They have been great to work with and have been patient with us,” he said.

Mayor Russell "Rusty" Giulio returned the praise to the firefighters.

“I think they’ve done a good job,” he said.

Boulder has found itself shrouded in smoke from the Haystack fire, local residents said.