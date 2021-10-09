Haystack fire near Boulder now 88% contained

The Haystack fire near Boulder and Basin was listed as 88% contained Saturday, having burned 24,011 acres, the U.S. Forest Service said.

Rain occurred over the fire area Friday (close to 0.2 inches in some areas), which minimized fire activity. Firefighters continued monitoring any backing or creeping of the fire in the Baker's Meadow area as well as protection strategies at the heel of the fire, officials said.

Upcoming weather is expected to have positive effects on the fire. The National Weather Service states this fire has some wet days ahead of it. There was a 70% chance of rain Saturday night. From Sunday evening through early Tuesday, there is a 70% chance of 2 inches of snow or more.

The fire was caused by lightning July 31 near Haystack Mountain to the east of I-15 between Butte and Basin.

