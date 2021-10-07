Haystack fire near Boulder now 87% contained

The Haystack fire near Boulder and Basin is now at 24,011 acres and 87% contained, fire officials said Thursday.

They said fire activity Wednesday consisted primarily of backing and creeping, although there were some areas within the fire area that showed periods of moderate activity.

Crews monitored fire activity in the areas of Porcupine Gulch, Berrys Meadows and Tim's Meadows. The fire activity did not require any bucket drops Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The lightning-caused fire was discovered July 31.

As fire crews increase the percentage level of completion, more of the fire perimeter moves into a patrol and monitor status. The eastern flank of the fire (the side closest to the town of Boulder) is in this patrol and monitor status as fire leaders have seen very little fire activity recently.

With the change in weather and reduced fire activity, crews will begin repairing damage caused during suppression actions, U.S. Forest Service officials said.

Significant mountain pine beetle mortality in lodgepole pine from a 20-year-old epidemic has created significant dead and downed pockets primarily in the upper elevations. Mid elevations are a mix of nearly pure Douglas-fir and pockets of mixed conifer with brush.

The fire now has 310 personnel on it. Full containment is expected by Oct. 31.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1