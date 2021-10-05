Haystack fire near Boulder now 80% contained

The pre-evacuation status for those living south of the Boulder River, west of state Highway 69, and north of and including the Boulder Hot Springs, was lifted last weekend.

Also on Tuesday, officials said the Placer Fire, about 6 miles south of the Haystack fire and over 1 mile from Whitetail Reservoir, is now at 184 acres and 77% contained.

This fire has been transferred to the Butte District and is operating under Incident Cmdr. Kevin Smith.

High winds are expected to push the fire in a northerly direction. Areas with slopes and winds aligned will produce uphill runs and spotting.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality said Tuesday that wildfire smoke has been causing particulate concentrations to trend upward across Montana, and many sites are seeing moderate levels. Boulder has seen considerable smoke impacts over the last couple of weeks due to fires in-state, and on Tuesday there is more smoke from California and Idaho fires as well. Concentrations measured at all monitors during the daylight hours have remained in the good to moderate range.