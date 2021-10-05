Haystack fire near Boulder now 80% contained

The Haystack fire, last listed as burning 22,591 acres and 80% contained, has been handed from Great Basin Team 4 to a local Type 3 incident management team, officials said.
The new team, under the direction of Incident Cmdr. Shane Martin, took over fire management Tuesday morning. There are now 310 people assigned to the blaze, down from 473 on Saturday.
The fire was most active on the east side, west of Whitetail Road, burning well within planned containment lines, consuming dead and down lodgepole pine, the Type 3 team reported. The fire was also active east of Tim’s Meadow to Porcupine Gulch. Minimal fire activity occurred on the remainder of the fire.
Full containment is expected by Oct. 31. Type 3 teams are multi-agency teams from the local or state level and used for extended incidents.
This comes as the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that the National Weather Service had issued a red flag warning for Jefferson County until late Tuesday.
“These conditions will result in very active fire behavior on the Haystack Fire south of Boulder,” the warning stated. “Expect a smoke column from the fire to be visible throughout the County, and beyond.”
The lightning-caused fire was reported July 31. It was east of Interstate 15 between Basin and Butte.
The pre-evacuation status for those living south of the Boulder River, west of state Highway 69, and north of and including the Boulder Hot Springs, was lifted last weekend.
Also on Tuesday, officials said the Placer Fire, about 6 miles south of the Haystack fire and over 1 mile from Whitetail Reservoir, is now at 184 acres and 77% contained.
This fire has been transferred to the Butte District and is operating under Incident Cmdr. Kevin Smith.
High winds are expected to push the fire in a northerly direction. Areas with slopes and winds aligned will produce uphill runs and spotting.
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality said Tuesday that wildfire smoke has been causing particulate concentrations to trend upward across Montana, and many sites are seeing moderate levels. Boulder has seen considerable smoke impacts over the last couple of weeks due to fires in-state, and on Tuesday there is more smoke from California and Idaho fires as well. Concentrations measured at all monitors during the daylight hours have remained in the good to moderate range.
Overnight, smoke concentrations are expected to rise at many locations due to settling and could enter the unhealthy range for sensitive groups. Boulder and Helena are where the highest concentrations are expected in the next 24 hours. Fortunately, a low-pressure trough is expected to enter western Montana on Wednesday, which should help clear smoke and act to suppress local fires. The widespread impacts of background smoke should be short-lived.
Officials with the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said smoke from the Woods Creek fire may be visible from Townsend, White Sulphur Springs and other nearby communities until a significant amount of precipitation occurs. Many interior fuels continue to burn within the fire perimeter, sometimes resulting in large amounts of smoke being produced. The fire is not posing a risk to neighboring communities at this time and is being managed by a Type 4 incident commander.
The lightning-caused Woods Creek fire was discovered July 10 in the Boulder Lakes in the Big Belt Mountains. It has burned 55,449 acres and is 89% contained.
Gov. Greg Gianforte's office said at noon Monday there are eight active large fire incidents in Montana.
Since Jan. 1, there have been over 2,502 fire starts in Montana burning around 915,000 acres. Since the governor’s fire briefing last week, there have been 60 new fire starts. Officials estimate nearly 53 residences have been lost this so far year.
A wildfire that started early Monday northwest of Lewistown has burned at least 7,000 acres and forced officials to close portions of two roads in the area. The South Moccasin fire is located between Lewistown and Hilger, and west of US Highway 191. The cause is undetermined.
The largest fire currently burning in Montana is the Trail Creek fire, at 61,987 acres and 67% containment. The five largest fires burning in Montana and the top-five priority fires burning in Montana are Forest Service fires. Montana entered the fiscal year with the Fire Suppression Fund at its statutory maximum of roughly $105 million.
Officials estimate that $56.7 million from the fund have been spent fighting fire since the start of the state’s current fiscal year. Officials anticipate adjustments to this number once cost-sharing negotiations are complete.
