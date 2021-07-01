Have you seen David Parker?

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help them find David Parker.
Parker, 40, is not considered dangerous, but he may be confused, authorities said. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
He has a long beard and long hair normally worn in a ponytail. Parker was last seen Thursday night wearing a blue sweatshirt and shorts and near the Helena Regulating Reservoir while riding a bicycle. If you see him, notify the sheriff's office at 447-8235. Search & Rescue and other sheriff's office personnel are searching for Parker.
