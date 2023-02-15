An accidental cellphone audio recording captured in 2020 by a pastor was used as evidence Wednesday in the hate crime trial of a Basin man accused of shooting several rounds from a rifle into the home of a lesbian in an effort to “clean-up” the town.

John Russell Howald is charged with violating the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, and for allegedly using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence on March 22, 2020. The indictment alleges Howald tried to injure a woman because of her “actual and perceived sexual orientation” by firing several rounds from his AK-47 rifle into her Basin home, stating that he wanted to “get rid of the lesbians (and) gays.” The offense included an attempt to kill the woman.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment against Howald, who was then 44, on June 2, 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice stated. Howald has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office is prosecuting the case.

The trial got underway Tuesday in the Helena courtroom of U.S. District Court Judge Brian Morris. On Wednesday, several Basin residents recalled the events of that Sunday, including the alleged victim and Pastor Floyd Oliver.

The woman said she was in the shower and heard some loud bangs and had walked through her house, noticing several bullet holes in walls. She said she thinks they found 11 spent and unspent shells during their investigation.

She said she felt shock that someone had shot at her house and called the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. She said authorities walked through the house and saw a bullet hole in her kitchen wall. The trajectory of the bullet had traveled from the front left corner of the house to the back right corner, where the kitchen was located.

She said a deputy told her of the shooter’s intent.

“I didn’t understand why,” she said. She said she was not aware of the accused but her partner was.

She said she has not covered up the bullet holes in her home and has an orange flag in one to serve as a reminder. She said one of the bullet holes was the same height as her head.

“I will probably patch (them) after the outcome of the trial,” she said, adding the bullet holes serve as “a reminder of how lucky I am.”

Others from Basin, which has a population of about 200, testified that they had heard a series of gunshots that morning, thought it was unusual, and called 9-1-1. They said seeing someone carrying a rifle is not unusual, but gunfire in town is.

They said they saw a man carrying a rifle. Some witnesses said he was carrying two other rifles, another witness thought it was some kind of backpack. They said the man had walked down the street and was standing in front of a church and more shots went off. They said some people were speaking to him.

They all said they knew the alleged victim was a lesbian and that they knew she was at the home because her vehicle was parked in front. They said she and her partners had lived in town for years. When asked by attorneys, the witnesses said they were aware of other lesbians who lived in Basin.

Lisa French, a dispatcher with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, was working that shift and testified that seven calls about the shots had come in about the same time. She said she and another dispatcher juggled the calls.

“It was as much as we could possibly handle,” she said.

A deputy was dispatched at 12:09 p.m. and had arrived in Basin about 12:25 p.m. The deputy had ordered the gunman to drop the rifle, but the man held the gun waist high and fled the scene on foot, witnesses said.

Basin residents were then texted by the sheriff’s office about the incident and told to stay indoors and away from windows, and that prompted more 9-1-1 calls from people asking if they were safe, French said.

Pastor Floyd Oliver of the Basin Church of the Nazarene had just finished his Sunday morning service. His cellphone audio recorder, to record the service, was still on. Oliver, who said he has lived in town since 1975, said he had forgotten that it was still recording and went outside to talk to the gunman and others who had gathered with him.

That tape was part of the evidence played Wednesday morning in the courtroom as Oliver, who had to use a hearing device, sat on the witness stand.

A man’s voice can be heard on the tape saying “I just started a revolution” and later, after talking with Oliver, the man says “There is no God, there is no f**king God.”

Oliver said the man told him he wanted to rid the town of "its sickness."

The pastor was asked if he was fearful of the man and the shooting.

“At that moment my the focus was on the man and not the event,” he said.

Oliver said the man asked him to walk away because he did not want to hurt him.

If convicted, Howald faces up to life in prison on the hate crime charge and a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, consecutive to any other sentence, on the firearm charge. The FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Howald is already in Montana State Prison serving 10 years for a criminal endangerment charge that occurred March 20, 2020.

Howald was sentenced to two years in prison for killing a dog in 2005 at a campsite near Bernice. He severed the dog's head with a chainsaw, then confronted the dog's owners and threw the head at them, according to the documents.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.