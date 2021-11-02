Harris wins East Helena mayoral race

Kelly Harris defeated incumbent James Schell in East Helena's mayoral race, according to unofficial results released Tuesday evening.

Harris, an East Helena city councilman, was running against Schell, who was seeking a third term as mayor, and resident Lori Erickson. Harris had 262 votes, Schell had 207 and Erickson had 49, according to the final election night update.

The Lewis and Clark County Elections Department has 42 provisional ballots that have yet to be counted. Results are considered unofficial until the canvass, which is scheduled for Nov. 10.

"I think the city was ready for a change and I think that is what the votes are saying," Harris said.

Harris, 46, who works for the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, said during the campaign he wants to see East Helena grow “without forsaking our history.” He said he would encourage business growth and to see businesses take root in the former smelter properties, look at the city’s infrastructure, and plan a fiscally responsible path forward.

He also said he wanted to address the high turnover rate of city employees, noting there has been close to a complete staff turnover in the past eight years. He blamed the current mayor for the problem.

Harris was two years into his first term as councilman. A victory for Harris will leave a seat open on the council.

Schell, 56, noted his experience, with three years as a city planning board member, two years as a city councilman, eight years as mayor, and participation on other intergovernmental boards and committees.

He said the biggest issue is the current condition of roads, which relates to the lack of funding for repair, maintenance and improvements. He also mentioned police department staffing and developing administrative and managerial staffing to properly handle the area’s growth and apply for grants to fund the things necessary for progress.

Schell cited his experience, knowledge and relationships that he has built over the last eight years as mayor.

He declined to comment Tuesday night.

Erickson did not respond to a campaign survey from the Independent Record and could not be reached by phone or email.

Three East Helena City Council members -- Judy Leland, Don Dahl and Wesley Feist -- ran unopposed. Feist was seeking election to the remaining two years on the term he was appointed to fill following the resignation of Joy Bowen from the council in July.

One issue that may have played a role in the election stems from when former East Helena Police Chief William Harrington resigned in March, following an allegation of sexual assault. In June he pleaded not guilty in a separate case to three counts of distributing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

He was placed on conditional release.

A May 11 report by Great Falls attorney Jordan Crosby looking at the workplace culture of the East Helena Police Department noted it had inadequate management and oversight and that there was a failure to define roles and responsibilities. It also noted a lack of training, and outdated policies and procedures.

Montana law says supervision of any police department is the responsibility of the mayor, who appoints all members and officers.

Harrington reported working more than 4,200 regular hours and nearly 500 hours of overtime, meaning by Harrington's account, he averaged more than 81 hours of work a week. Harrington, an hourly employee of the city, grossed $134,890 in wages last year.

"There's no question it played a factor," Harris said. "It was a major factor."

Independent Record editor Jesse Chaney contributed to this story.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.