Harris Mountain Fire now at 31,204 acres, winds slow growth

The Harris Mountain Fire is now estimated at 31,204 acres and 20% contained, officials said early Tuesday, adding that favorable winds slowed fire growth Monday as the fire burned back into itself and did not push farther south or west.
The fire was started by lightning on July 23, about 10 miles southeast of Cascade.
Fire activity is expected to be similar Tuesday with single and group tree torching expected in the late afternoon. No structures have been lost due to the recent growth to the south and southwest. No changes to evacuations have occurred since July 31, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) said.
Firefighters have built 3.4 miles of handline and 38 miles of fireline using heavy equipment such as bulldozers. Crews will continue to install handline directly on the fire’s edge where possible on the north, east and west edges. They will also be building check line, used to slow the fire spread ahead of potential containment lines, in rocky and cliffy areas near Harris Mountain and Rocky Reef.
Tuesday's weather is expected to be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of morning showers and thunderstorms with northwest winds 10 to 15 mph and temperatures in the low 90s.
Nearly 60 residences have been affected by evacuation orders and notifications.
Evacuation orders are still in place for residents living on Adel Road, south of the intersection with the West Hound Creek Road, Cannon Lake Lane, Sheep Creek Road (east of Willow Run Guest Ranch), Sheep Creek Lane and Austin Lane.
Requested infrared flights have not occurred since July 31. A fire perimeter map and acreage estimate is expected Tuesday evening.
The Montana Red Cross evacuation center is located at the Cascade School. Families can also request Red Cross Services by calling 800-272-6668.
The Balsinger and Ellis fires, known collectively as the Divide Complex Fires, are 26% and 80% contained respectively, officials said Tuesday.
The Balsinger Fire, seven miles west of Neihart, was at 9,788 acres and the Ellis Fire, at 1,227 acres is 2.5 miles southwest from Smith River.
The Balsinger fire was active Monday with smoke visible in the Thunder Mountain area and southeast corner of the fire, authorities said. Crews continued to improve line on Divide Road and secondary containment lines along Dry Park Road, with the goal of keeping the fire north of Divide Road to keep fire from the US 89 corridor and Neihart, U.S. Forest Service officials said.
The Ellis Fire continues to show limited fire activity. This fire is in patrol status with daily monitoring by aircraft and engine crews. Air attack detected a new fire start southwest of the Ellis Fire. They notified local firefighters who responded.
Both fires started July 8. Balsinger was believed to be started by lightning and the cause of the Ellis Fire remains under investigation.
The Woods Creek fire continues to burn in inaccessible terrain in the Big Belt Mountains, about 16 miles northeast of Townsend, forest officials said.
The fire, now at 15,252 acres, was caused by lightning July 10.
It continues to go back down to firelines and firefighters continue to secure firelines, mostly with bulldozers. At the western edge of the fire, they are building a line south to Ray Creek.
Crews are providing structure protection for the Thompson Guard Station, communications equipment, a powerline corridor and structures in the Confederate Gulch and Big Birch communities, authorities said.
Helicopters dropped water near the Thompson Guard station on Monday to cool the fire. Fire burned to the Boulder Creek drainage at the northwest edge of the fire. Crews are building firelines while fire burns down toward them. Confederate Gulch and Duck Creek remain focus areas for structure protection and line construction.
Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn M. Meehan said Tuesday his mandatory evacuation remains in place for everything east of state Highway 284 between Gravely Lane on the north and Dry Gulch Road on the south. Ray Creek is on high alert. Highway 284 remains open.
For more information on the fires, go to https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/
Gov. Greg Gianforte during a briefing on fires from state fire management officials that as of Tuesday morning, there were 24 large fire incidents in Montana.
Since Jan. 1, there have been over 1,800 fire starts in Montana burning around 482,000 acres, with over 260,000 acres burned since last Monday due to new fire starts and growth of existing fires.
The state remains in Preparedness Level 5, and the Northern Rockies region is the No. 1 priority region in the nation.
Since the governor’s July 26 fire briefing, there have been 159 new fire starts. Officials estimate about 38 residences have been lost this year to date and nearly 600 people are now displaced from their homes due to evacuation orders on nine fires.
The largest fire in Montana is the PF Fire, at 65,000 acres and 80% containment. The top priority fire in Montana is the Boulder 2700 Fire, at 1,400 acres and 0% containment. Montana entered the fiscal year with the Fire Suppression Fund at its statutory maximum of roughly $105 million. Officials estimate that nearly $19.4 million from the fund have been spent fighting fire since the start of the state’s current fiscal year.
The governor is increasing Montana National Guard to help with the fires. By this weekend, six additional hand crews will be engaged on fires for a total of 200 soldiers assisting with aviation, hand crews, security, and other support. There are now 84 soldiers assisting.
Also, the state launched a dashboard Monday providing information on fires burning in the state.
It can be accessed at mtfireinfo.org, a site launched by DNRC in June to keep people updated on current fire restrictions. It includes information on all active wildfires as well as more details on fires greater than 100 acres, including size, percent contained and fire cause.
It also includes information on the total number of fires and acres burned in Montana this calendar year.
