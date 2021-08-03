Harris Mountain Fire now at 31,204 acres, winds slow growth

He said there are a few areas on the Broadwater County side of the fire that still pose possible threats to private property and homes.

"The monster as I have come to call the fire still has potential in the Confederate Gulch area, which with the right conditions can cross over and run for Whites Gulch or turn and come down the north side of Confederate," he posted on social media. "So, those evacuation orders will still stand as they are."

He said the Duck Creek basin has a couple of areas of concern that if "the monster gets some legs under it, it can threaten the Duck Creek drainage, so those evacuation orders are still in place as well. Lastly, the Duck Creek pass area still has potential to run so I am keeping those orders in place."