Harris Mountain fire now 18% contained; other area fires continue to burn

The most active fire behavior is in the northwest corner in the Confederate Gulch area and the southeast corner in the Duck Creek area.

A mandatory evacuation order issued by the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office remains in place, covering everything east of Highway 284 between Gravely Lane on the north and Dry Gulch Road on the south. Ray Creek is on high alert. Highway 284 remains open currently.

The Gatlin Gulch fire 6 miles southwest of Boulder is now at 60 acres. It was reported July 31 and its cause has not been determined. There are 61 personnel assigned to the blaze.

It is in the area of the Elder Creek Campground on the Butte District of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.

Firefighters continue to cut a trail and clear a path in for equipment as water bucket attacks are made, officials said Sunday.

They said most of the work Sunday concentrated on building an indirect fire line near the northern and western flanks of the fire, as well as continued road work and cabin protection work south of the fire. They said indirect lines are used when the risk to firefighters is too great to place them right on the fire line itself.