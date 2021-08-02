Harris Mountain fire now 18% contained; other area fires continue to burn

The Harris Mountain fire southeast of Cascade has grown to 27,533 acres, officials said Monday.
A large column of smoke was visible from Cascade and various places along Interstate 15 as the fire spread southwest to Adel Mountain. No structures have been lost due to the recent growth to the south and southwest, authorities with the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team said.
The fire was started July 23 by lightning about 10 miles southeast of Cascade. Containment was listed as 18%. There are 319 personnel assigned to the blaze.
As of July 31, evacuation orders changed to pre-evacuation notices for all residences from Willo Run Guest Ranch to the intersection of Adel Road and West Hound Creek Road. Residents may return to their homes in these areas.
Nearly 60 residences have been affected by evacuation orders and notifications.
Evacuation orders are still in place for residents living on Adel Road south of the intersection with West Hound Creek Road, Cannon Lake Lane, Sheep Creek Road (east of Willow Run Guest Ranch), Sheep Creek Lane and Austin Lane.
Pre-evacuation notices are still in place for Novak Creek Lane.
The Montana Red Cross evacuation center is at the Cascade School. Families can also request Red Cross Services by calling 1-800-272-6668.
The Montana National Guard added 25 personnel to state active duty Monday to provide logistics and security for the Lolo Complex fire southwest of Missoula.
On Tuesday, a 20-person hand crew will aid in the Alder Creek fire southwest of Butte. On Wednesday, the CH-47 crew based in Helena and the UH-60 crew from Billings will rotate in new personnel to continue helicopter water bucket operations to aid the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. The CH-47 crew has dropped about 400,000 gallons of water between the Harris Mountain fire and the Woods Creek fire near the Boulder Lakes. The UH-60 crew has dropped nearly 126,000 gallons on the Poverty Flats fire north of Hardin.
By Wednesday, the Montana National Guard will have activated 102 personnel for fire support this season.
In terms of other area fires:
The Woods Creek fire in the Big Belt Mountains 16 miles northeast of Townsend is now at 15,252 acres, officials said Monday.
A community meeting will be held Monday for the Woods Creek Fire at the White Sulphur Springs football field at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Watson Event Center in Townsend.
The fire was sparked by lightning on July 10 and there are 265 personnel assigned to the blaze.
The most active fire behavior is in the northwest corner in the Confederate Gulch area and the southeast corner in the Duck Creek area.
A mandatory evacuation order issued by the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office remains in place, covering everything east of Highway 284 between Gravely Lane on the north and Dry Gulch Road on the south. Ray Creek is on high alert. Highway 284 remains open currently.
The Gatlin Gulch fire 6 miles southwest of Boulder is now at 60 acres. It was reported July 31 and its cause has not been determined. There are 61 personnel assigned to the blaze.
It is in the area of the Elder Creek Campground on the Butte District of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.
Firefighters continue to cut a trail and clear a path in for equipment as water bucket attacks are made, officials said Sunday.
They said most of the work Sunday concentrated on building an indirect fire line near the northern and western flanks of the fire, as well as continued road work and cabin protection work south of the fire. They said indirect lines are used when the risk to firefighters is too great to place them right on the fire line itself.
They said there was a small fire at the top of Haystack Mountain (northwest of Whitetail Reservoir). Air resources from the Gatlin fire will be used on that incident.
The Balsinger fire west of Neihart is now at 9,788 acres and 26% contained.
The Ellis fire is at 1,227 acres and 80% contained. Forest officials have combined the two blazes now known as the Divide Complex fire.
The Balsinger fire was started July 8 by lightning. The Ellis fire started the same day and its cause is under investigation.
The Balsinger fire was very active Sunday with some slow movement to the north, where it reached the top of Thunder Mountain. Helicopters dropped water to cool hot spots.
The Ellis fire, about 2.5 miles southwest of the Smith River, shows limited fire activity, officials said. Air patrols noted a small area of smoke well within the interior of the fire that is not threatening containment lines. This fire is in patrol status with daily monitoring by aircraft and engine patrols.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.