Harris Mountain fire near Cascade now 43% contained

The Harris Mountain fire about 10 miles southeast of Cascade has now burned 31,591 acres and is 43% contained, officials said early Monday, adding there was little change in growth as fire activity was minimal due to cloud cover and rain.

They said fire activity was expected to be slightly less Monday with the 0.4 inch of rain received.

The fire was started by lightning on July 23. Oct. 1 is the estimated containment date.

Crews made good progress on the southern and western edges of the fire ahead of the Sunday afternoon storm. Firefighters built lines near Frank’s Ridge on the southern portion of the fire. On the western side, crews extinguished a heat area about 60 feet inside of the fire edge.

Crews on Monday planned to work in the west fork of Hound Creek and continue improving their line to the west. Removal of hoses, sprinklers and portable water reservoirs (pumpkins) from Sheep Creek will continue.

Crews working in the north near Harris Mountain will continue to monitor and patrol the fire as it slowly moves downslope.