Harris Mountain fire doubles in size overnight, evacuations ordered

The Harris Mountain fire more than doubled in size in 24 hours and grew to 11,890 acres Monday, as the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office ordered mandatory evacuations and the American Red Cross set up a shelter as multiple blazes continued to rip through the state.

On Sunday night, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter issued a mandatory evacuation order for all those living on Adel Road, south of mile marker 7. Evacuation orders were issued near Sheep Creek Road as well, officials posted online Monday. Residents are asked to avoid the area as much as possible to allow fire response efforts to travel unheeded into the area.

"There is a mandatory evacuation order for all residents on Adel Road and Whitmore," Cascade County Disaster and Emergency Services posted from the sheriff's office. "You are in imminent danger of the fire. Grab your essential items and house pets and leave immediately. First responders will not come rescue you."

The fire, 10 miles southeast of Cascade, was reportedly sparked by lightning on Friday afternoon. As of Monday afternoon it was 0% contained.

Officials said it burned more than 3,000 acres within the first burn period.