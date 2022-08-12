Harmful algal bloom found near day use area at Hauser Lake

A harmful algal bloom has been found at Hauser Lake near the Clark’s Bay Day Use Area, health officials said Friday.

Sampling performed by Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) on Aug. 10, indicated the presence of blue-green algae species producing microcystin toxin.

The state of Montana and the Environmental Protection Agency recreational water recommendations use 4 parts per billion (ppb) as the warning level for microcystin toxin. The testing on Aug. 10 indicated a level of microcystin at or above 10 ppb, county health officials said.

Lewis and Clark Public Health will retest for microcystin toxin in the coming weeks and will continue to monitor other harmful algal blooms in county water bodies.

Sampling at the Lake Helena Boat Launch on Lincoln Road East, the Causeway Boat Launch, and Canyon Ferry Lake at Hellgate Campground on Aug. 10, also indicated the presence blue-green algae.

These sites tested negative for toxins. Users of these areas should still be cautious as conditions may rapidly change.

Officials said those who catch fish in waters where blooms have been reported should discard all of the fish's organs and clean it well. They also cautioned people not to touch the water.

Those who suspect a HAB should avoid exposure to any water that may contain harmful algae. Be especially vigilant with children, pets, and livestock. Direct contact, ingestion, or inhalation of cyanotoxins may irritate the skin, eyes, nose and respiratory system or cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or headaches. If you suspect a HAB-related illness in a person or animal, call Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222 and seek medical attention.

Report a suspected HAB at www.hab.mt.gov or call 1-888-849-2938. You may also report a suspected HAB by calling Lewis and Clark Public Health, Environmental Health Division, at 406-447-8351.