Hardy souls brave freezing waters at Helena Passion Plunge

For the 20th year, those brave enough to face the freezing waters gathered for the Sweetheart Passion Plunge on Saturday.

Around 50 individuals took the plunge to raise funds for the Tri-County Area of Special Olympics Montana. The event was held at Spring Meadow Lake State Park and saw a few hundred individuals gather to show support, provide assistance or take the plunge. It was 38 degrees when the plunge began around noon.

Search and rescue divers were on the scene to help everyone out of the water and in case of an emergency.

This year's top individual earner was Austin Parmer, a young man who raised nearly $3,000 for Special Olympics. The largest team earner was Team Emmalee, a nine-person team that earned approximately $11,000 for their plunge.

The Montana Law Enforcement Team, with 17 members, raised nearly $5,000 to support local Special Olympics.

As of writing, the Sweetheart Passion Plunge had raised approximately $22,000 of the $50,000 goal, according to the fundraiser website. However, those who still wish to donate can do so by visiting the event's classy.org fundraising site.