One of Helena’s two Hardee’s has closed.

Signage was recently taken down from the building at the fast-food restaurant at 1919 E. Custer Ave. and signs were placed on doors that read: “This location is closed. Please visit our location at Euclid.”

The store is located at a busy Helena intersection at Custer Avenue and Washington Street and near Home Depot, Staples and Costco.

Hardees’s corporate chain, Franklin, Tennessee-based CKE Restaurant Holdings Inc., did not return several emails and telephone calls seeking comment regarding the restaurant.

An employee who answered the telephone at the 320 Euclid Ave. store, which remains open, said he was unable to immediately comment. No one answered the phone at the Custer Avenue store.

Hardee’s part of a chain that includes Carl's Jr., Green Burrito and Red Burrito brands.

According to the CKE website, Wilber Hardee, opened his first Hardee's restaurant in Greenville, North Carolina, on Sept. 3, 1960. It included 15-cent hamburgers, 10-cent fries, and 20-cent milkshakes.

By the end of the ‘60s, there were more than 200 Hardee's locations.

Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's restaurants LLC have more than 3,900 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 42 foreign countries and U.S. territories, the CKE website states.