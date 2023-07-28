Showcasing their hard work and dedication, children and teens proudly displayed their animals this week in Helena during the 4-H show for the Last Chance Stampede and Fair at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

“I really feel like being in 4-H helped me in my path to study agriculture in college,” Isabelle Lowry said Thursday.

After participating in 4-H throughout much of her childhood, this will be Lowry's last year with the youth organization before heading off to college in Oklahoma to study agriculture.

Lowry had multiple livestock animals to show at the fair, with her market lamb earning her the Grand Champion award. She had planned to show her steers Friday.

Animals will be auctioned off in the Multi-Purpose Sale Arena at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The roots of 4-H date back to 1902, when educators at land grant universities recognized that involving young people was an effective approach to improving farming and farm-homemaking practices, according to the Lewis and Clark County 4-H website.

