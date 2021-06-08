Habitat for Humanity unveils four new homes by East Helena

“They will be around for a long, long time,” he said.

He put the value of each unit at $180,000, noting they could have been built for $120,000 five years ago.

“There’s nothing fancy about a Habitat home, but there is nothing cheap either, because we want them to last,” Kuntz said.

He said the volunteer program would get back up and running now that the pandemic has passed.

The family of Jessica and Johnathan Lavinder got one of the homes.

She beamed at Tuesday’s dedication.

“We’re pretty excited,” she said. “It was pretty nerve-wracking, but we are pretty excited.”

Amber Wilke posed for a photo in front of her house with her children Loralei and Max.

“I feel so much gratitude,” she said.

Jerry Hamlin, the developer of Red Fox Meadows, said Amber Wilke put in 1,200 hours of work on the house.

He said the housing was some of the best available anywhere. Hamlin sad Red Fox Meadows had 110 single-family homes and 124 condominiums. He said the homes were sold out and there were about 50 condo lots left.