The Habitat for Humanity ReStore will have a grand opening celebration Saturday at 1320 Market Ave., across from Lowe’s.

Festivities begin at 10 a.m.

There are plans for free hamburgers, hot dogs and cotton candy. There will also be sidewalk sales and raffle giveaways every hour, and if the weather cooperates there will be a functioning circus calliope on site with performances by Frank Kuntz.

After five years at 1531 National Ave., the ReStore completed its move in November. It has been open to the public for a few months but Habitat officials said they wanted to wait for better weather to have the celebration.

Helena Area Habitat for Humanity Executive Director, Jacob Kuntz said there is much to celebrate.

Habitat was named the Helena Nonprofit of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce. It is breaking ground on four new homes and the relocation of the ReStore.

“The new location is a game changer for us.” Kuntz said. In addition to being close to other building supply stores, the retail square footage is more than double Habitat's previous facility.

“The ReStore is one of our key building blocks in solving the Helena housing crisis.” he added. “Every dollar spent in the ReStore stays in the community and helps build and repair homes for our neighbors. This new ReStore is truly an investment in the future of Helena.”

The Helena ReStore sells gently used furniture, building materials and home improvement items to the public at reduced prices. It is an alternative solution for the disposal of used or surplus products, keeping those materials out of the landfill. The revenue generated serves as a funding source for Habitat homeownership and repair programs.

Also Saturday, there will be presentations by Mayor Wilmot Collins of several Presidential Volunteer Awards to ReStore volunteers.

The award honors people whose service positively impacts communities and inspires those around them to take action, too.

Those to be honored include: Tom Adydan, Jennifer Bagley, Andrew Brown, Nick Clark and Jim Melstad.

Helena Area Habitat for Humanity said it will build 16 homes in the next year and by 2030, the organization aims to be building at least 30 homes each year.

To volunteer, visit http://www.helenahabitat.org/volunteer-opportunities/

To donate, visit Habitat’s website at http://www.helenahabitat.org/donate/