A 74-year-old Wolf Creek man was injured when a gun a friend was cleaning went off and struck him with a bullet, authorities said.

Lewis and Clark County deputies were called to the 4000 block of Little Wolf Creek road about 8 p.m. Monday to an accidental shooting, Capt. Brad Bragg said.

Deputies provided medical care to the man along with agencies that had already arrived at the scene. They included Montana Highway Patrol personnel and members of the Wolf Creek/Craig Fire Service Area.

A 54-year-old woman said she was cleaning the gun and set it on the table and it fired, striking the man. The man, who was responsive, was transported by St. Peter’s Health in Helena and then moved to Benefis Health System in Great Falls, Bragg said.

Both parties told investigators the shooting was accidental, Bragg said. No charges were filed.

More information on the man's condition was not immediately available. Bragg did say the man had talked to detectives about what happened.

Bragg said the incident serves as a good reminder to make sure your firearms are cleared before you clean them.