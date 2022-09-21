Groups sue federal agencies over Scratchgravel Hills plan

Two conservation groups have filed a lawsuit against the federal government over a recreation management plan for the Scratchgravel Hills Special Recreation Management Area northwest of Helena, saying the creation of 35 miles of mountain bike trails was done without analyzing the impacts on other trail users.

The suit was filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Butte by the nonprofit groups Alliance for the Wild Rockies and the Native Ecosystems Council.

Defendants include U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Director Tracy Stone-Manning and BLM Director Sonya Germann.

The BLM declined comment Tuesday, noting it does not speak on pending litigation.

The suit, which seeks declaratory and injunctive relief, notes the Scratchgravel Plan makes decisions for about 5,500 acres of BLM-managed land about five miles from Helena.

The BLM said the plan for the Special Recreation Management Area was signed March 9 and includes provisions for specific nonmotorized recreation activities; improves recreation experiences and benefits; reduces user conflicts; identifies specific trail use zones; improves signage and visitor information; and provides sustainable options for continued use of the existing trails.

The plan states that 27 miles of the existing travel routes would be available for non-mechanized use and 35 miles of new travel routes would be created that would be available for non-mechanized and mechanized use; mechanized use must remain on the trail system.

The plaintiffs note that many equestrians have bought homes in the area because of easy access to trails and that Scratchgravel is one of the “last remaining places close to the city of Helena that allows equestrian use” of several trail systems.

In a news release announcing the lawsuit, Joanna Easton, a member of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies, said many of the mountain bikers are riding with earbuds and don’t see the equestrians.

She said the riders who do see her are going at such a high speed that they slam on their brakes and frighten the horse.

"Horses are prey animals and their instinct when they are spooked or startled is to run, spin, jump and buck,” Easton said. “This not only endangers the horse and rider, but other trail users as well.”

The plaintiffs say many of their members are concerned about the damage some bikers are causing and “the BLM is providing tacit permission for this by refusing to acknowledge the problems here.”

They note the National Environmental Policy Act is a charter for protection of the environment and it requires agencies to take a “hard look” at the environmental impacts of their actions.

According to the plaintiffs, the BLM says it has properly addressed the new trail system with a route evaluation “that reveals the agency’s priority is to accommodate mountain bikes.”

They said the BLM relies on Trail Guidelines to guide efforts to design equestrian trails, which are inappropriate for designing trails for non-mountain bike users.

The BLM failed to design the trails for multiple use and to adequately plan trails for equestrian trail users, the plaintiffs argued.

They also say the agency failed to rely on transparent, quality data for making important Scratchgravel decisions and failed to adequately disclose and analyze environmental impacts.

Mike Garrity, executive director of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies, said the BLM needs to follow the law.

"That means the agency must, by law, consider the impacts of their proposal for 35 miles of new, high-speed, mountain bike trails with jumps in the Scratchgravel Hills," he said in the news release. "These are public lands and we’re taking the agency to court to force it to follow the law."

The plaintiffs ask the court to order the defendants to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act and Administrative Procedure Act, arguing that the defendants’ Decision Notice violated those regulations.

The court is also asked to prohibit the BLM from allowing implementation of any Proposed Action to ensure it complies with federal law and avoids irreparable harm to the environment.

The plaintiffs also seek reasonable attorneys’ fees, costs and expenses.