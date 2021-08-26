Groups offering free COVID-19 vaccination clinic today at St. Peter's

There will be a collaborative COVID-19 clinic today in the parking lot of St. Peter's Health.

The free event is 5:30-7:30 p.m., behind the clinic, at 2550 Broadway St.

It is being put on by St. Peter's, PureView, Lewis and Clark County and Elkhorn Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD).

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available and first and second doses will be offered to anyone 12 and older. Anyone younger than 18 needs to be with a parent/guardian

Third doses will be available for those who are immunocompromised and are eligible based on released Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria.

