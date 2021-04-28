Groups file lawsuit to halt Horsefly Project in Little Belt Mountains

Two nonprofit conservation advocacy groups filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday to stop a logging and burning project in the Lewis and Clark portion of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

The Horsefly Project calls for cutting and burning trees on 10,343 acres and bulldozing 40.7 miles of new logging roads in the Little Belt Mountains 12 miles north of White Sulphur Springs, the plaintiffs, Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Native Ecosystems Council, said.

Forest officials declined comment, noting it was pending litigation. The project is intended to improve forest health and landscape resiliency, reduce wildfire hazards, and provide wood products to local and regional economies.

The 42-page lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Missoula and listed Keith Lannom, deputy regional forester, and the U.S. Forest Service as defendants. It asks the judge to find that the project violates the law, tell the defendants to vacate the project and award the plaintiffs costs, such as attorney fees.

"The aesthetic, recreational, scientific, spiritual, and educational interests of Plaintiffs' members have been and will be adversely affected and irreparably injured if Defendants implement the Project," the lawsuit states.

