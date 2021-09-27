Group that donated Confederate fountain to Helena wants it back

The head of a chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy wants the city of Helena to give back a donated fountain that was removed from a public park in 2017 due to racial concerns.
Jewel Wellborn, president of the Colorado-based Margaret Howell Davis Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, wrote in a Sept. 15 letter and Sept. 21 email to city officials that her chapter, along with the Rocky Mountain Confederate Conservation Council, wants to discuss relocating the UDC Confederate Memorial Fountain that had been in Hill Park from 1916 and moved to an undisclosed location 101 years later.
“As a result of the commission’s decision for its removal in 2017, and its choice of storage at its current location, it is obvious that the memorial is no longer wanted or needed by the citizens of Helena and Montana and will no longer be displayed in the foreseeable future,” Wellborn wrote. “Under these circumstances, we find it reasonable to request that the unwanted remains of the donated memorial fountain be returned to the United Daughters of the Confederacy who originally paid for and dedicated the memorial.”
She said the memorial would be relocated at no expense to taxpayers.
“We have a location on private land where other displaced monuments are currently secured and cared for by several ancestral and historical not-for-profit organizations,” Wellborn wrote. She could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday.
She said in her correspondence with city officials that the fountain would be put in a place where it will be “safe, appreciated, and secure.” She also said if they were allowed to remove the monument, they would do it with “minimal public spectacle, as we have no intentions of advertising the removal or making public statements as to the future location of the memorial at this time.”
A city spokesman said it was not immediately known when the request would be presented to the commission.
City officials ordered the monument removed in 2017 after a woman was killed at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in a clash over the removal of a statue honoring Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Helena officials feared the monument would spark claims of racism. Confederate monuments have been removed nationwide. While to some they have symbolized heritage, to others they are symbols of racism in the United States.
The Montana Legislature’s American Indian Caucus in 2017 also had requested the monument be removed, saying it was commissioned by a group that openly supported white supremacist views and said it sent a “harmful message … to Indians, minorities, and all Montanans of this great state.”
“Please take a stand and recognize that this fountain is a divisive symbol in Montana and represents a history that our country and citizens have repeatedly fought against,” they wrote in the Aug. 15, 2017, letter.
The decision to remove the memorial sparked debate with some arguing it should remain due to its historical value. Others argued it would prompt confrontation.
By Aug. 18, 2017, the fountain had been removed from the park. City officials reportedly considered burying the fountain to prevent people from vandalizing it.
Wellborn said her group has already arranged to have the monument moved at “any time and manner chosen, should the commission decide to review and grant our request …”
She noted that fundraising by the UDC for the memorial started in 1902 and it was officially commissioned by the “Special Committee on the Great Northern Park” in 1915 by Alderman Riddell.
The United Daughters of the Confederacy states it is a tax-exempt, nonprofit organization with benevolent, educational and patriotic objectives and dedicated to honoring the memory of its Confederate ancestors. It also says it honors and upholds the United States and respects its flag.
State Sen. Shane Morigeau, D-Missoula, who was part of the Indian caucus that asked the memorial to be removed, said Monday he had no objection to it being returned to the people who donated it.
He said it is a matter of free speech and “What they want to do with their property is up to them.”
Morigeau said it was his concern four years ago that having the memorial in a public place was an attempt to “whitewash” history and called the action taken to remove it “a teachable moment.”
He added that maybe the city should have approached the group about taking the monument before it was removed.
