Group that donated Confederate fountain to Helena wants it back

She said in her correspondence with city officials that the fountain would be put in a place where it will be “safe, appreciated, and secure.” She also said if they were allowed to remove the monument, they would do it with “minimal public spectacle, as we have no intentions of advertising the removal or making public statements as to the future location of the memorial at this time.”

A city spokesman said it was not immediately known when the request would be presented to the commission.

City officials ordered the monument removed in 2017 after a woman was killed at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in a clash over the removal of a statue honoring Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Helena officials feared the monument would spark claims of racism. Confederate monuments have been removed nationwide. While to some they have symbolized heritage, to others they are symbols of racism in the United States.

The Montana Legislature’s American Indian Caucus in 2017 also had requested the monument be removed, saying it was commissioned by a group that openly supported white supremacist views and said it sent a “harmful message … to Indians, minorities, and all Montanans of this great state.”