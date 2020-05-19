Group makes nearly $700k ad buy in gubernatorial primary

Williams' campaign shot back Tuesday after Cooney condemned the ad buy.

“Mike Cooney’s attacks are sounding more and more desperate today ... It’s exactly what you’d expect to hear from a career politician who’s anchored to his past," said campaign spokesman Bill Lombardi. "Whitney’s focused on Montana’s future and is proud to have the support of thousands of Montanans and Emily's List in this campaign.”

The ad does not mention Cooney directly, but follows a campaign message Williams has emphasized: a critique of Cooney for not being more vocal in his opposition to the permitting of a copper mine near the Smith River. While the mine was not directly approved by Cooney or the administration he's a part of, Williams has used it to attempt to appeal to more liberal Democratic voters, who tend to show up for the primary vote and may be frustrated with the realities of the mine's approval, which is done by the Department of Environmental Quality.

The ad says Williams will work to stop the Sandfire Black Butte copper mine and that Williams is the "public lands choice for governor."