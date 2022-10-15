Group keeps seeking doctor's return to hospital; St. Peter's gala sets record

For the second year in a row, supporters of an oncologist fired from St. Peter’s Health gathered on the anniversary of his leaving and continued to call for his return to the hospital.

Nearly three-dozen people stood Friday for about two hours near the hospital’s administrative offices on Broadway Street, clutching signs of support for Dr. Thomas Weiner.

The supporters, a combination of groups “Patients and Friends of Dr. Tom Weiner” and “We stand with Dr. Tom Weiner,” have done weekly rallies in support of the doctor for the past two years. They moved their rally to Friday to more closely coincide with Weiner’s dismissal as a cancer doctor from the hospital.

The gathering took place about three miles away from the Helena Civic Center, where St. Peter’s Health Foundation held a fundraiser Friday to help the hospital serve the community.

St. Peter’s defended its decision regarding Weiner.

“St. Peter’s stands by the steps we’ve taken to ensure safety, quality and integrity in the care we provide,” it said in an email Saturday. “We’re focused on building a gold standard cancer care program, and we are thrilled with the addition of Dr. Elizabeth Bigger to our team as we continue expanding services in our community through the partnership with Huntsman Cancer Institute.”

The vigil in front of the hospital included a drive-by appearance by Weiner, organizers said, who, like at the one-year anniversary rally in 2021, did not get out of his vehicle but waved as he passed by. Drivers behind the wheel of a steady stream of vehicles sounded their horns as they passed by the Weiner supporters. He has filed a wrongful termination suit against the hospital.

Sam Gane was among those at the rally, saying his wife Teri had been a cancer patient of Weiner’s. She now goes to another medical provider.

Teri Gane said she was certain Weiner would return to St. Peter’s.

“I hope he owns the hospital when it’s all said and done,” she said.

James Doney said Weiner saved his life.

“I would have been dead a long time ago,” he said.

Some at the rally said they were not cancer patients but had family members of friends who were.

Linda Peterson said Weiner saved her husband.

She said she was committed to attending the weekly rallies “until it gets to 40 below.”

Robin Burk, a hairstylist, said she has clients who are cancer patients.

She said many had years added to their lives because of Weiner.

Weiner had served as chief of staff and a member of St. Peter's board of directors during his nearly 25 years with the health system. He started with the hospital in 1996 and on Oct. 15, 2020, he gave up hospital privileges "in lieu of summary suspension," court documents state. He said the hospital terminated his employment on Nov. 17, 2020.

St. Peter’s Health has said Weiner had incorrectly treated a patient for lung cancer for 11 years before it was determined that the person did not have the disease at the time of death. The hospital’s legal counsel also said that it learned of “alarming narcotic prescribing practices” by Weiner.

Weiner has denied the allegations and argued he had seen as many as 1,500 patients a month, had worked daily for six months without a day off and had done the work of two or more full-time physicians.

He has sued the hospital for wrongful termination. At St. Peter’s request, a judge has granted a change of venue due to the hospitals claims an impartial jury cannot be found in Lewis and Clark County.

Attorneys are to meet May 25, to schedule a trial date.

St. Peter's Health has made renovations to its cancer center. Officials also said in 2021 the hospital will affiliate with Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah and later announced the hiring of Bigger.

Earlier this month, the Montana Hospital Association named St. Peter’s Health as the recipient of the statewide association’s 2022 Leadership in Quality and Patient Safety Award. The award recognizes a health care organization that has taken "innovative steps to make patient safety a top priority throughout the organization."

St. Peter’s Health Foundation's fundraiser at the Helena Civic Center, “The Gala: Life’s a Party,” was to celebrate the hospital’s impact on Helena and its work with community groups. It also recognized St. Peter’s Hospital Association for its 100 years of support.

A St. Peter’s spokeswoman said Saturday there was “record-setting support” from 350 sponsors, donors and volunteers,” and $360,000 was raised in support of 700 babies born each year at St. Peter’s Health and their families, as well as the families served by St. Peter’s Health Neonatal Intensive Care Unit partner, Bozeman Health, who need help with transportation, lodging, meals and other expenses.

She said 75% of gala proceeds will go to the new “Arlene Mathews Cherished Babies Fund.” St. Peter’s Health will buy three baby warmers, sun protection caps, educational materials and swaddling wraps, and continue to offer counseling services and address other areas of need. The remaining 25% of the proceeds will go into the NICU Family Compassion Fund at Bozeman Health Foundation.

St. Peter’s Health Foundation Vice President Stephen Mason said, according to the email, the gala was back in full force after a six-year hiatus. He said annual support has increased five-fold and will provide even more support for patients, families and the community.

Three young mothers shared their birth stories and spoke of St. Peter’s Health and Bozeman Health caregivers who saved lives and helped through difficult experiences. The Foundation also celebrated the life of the late Arlene Mathews, who for 67 years dedicated her life to the babies at St. Peter’s; honored the St. Peter’s Hospital Association for their 101 years of volunteer and financial support; and highlighted the works of Honorary Chairs, Margaret and Dick Anderson.

The program ended with a standing ovation for St. Peter’s Health and community caregivers who worked to keep the community safe through COVID. It followed with a video tribute featuring “Everyday Heroes,” a song written and performed by Stephi Johnson, wife of CEO Wade Johnson.