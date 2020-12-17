 Skip to main content
Group gathers to protest, pray about COVID-19 restrictions in Helena
Group gathers to protest, pray about COVID-19 restrictions in Helena

More than two dozen people gathered Thursday at Memorial Park, then said the Pledge of Allegiance and “The Lord’s Prayer” outside of the governor’s office as part of a peaceful protest of COVID-19 restrictions.

The event was posted on Facebook as “The Great Escalation” and was organized by Conrad Evarts and the Montana Liberty Coalition. Thirty-two people met by the veterans memorial at the park and moved up to the Capitol.

Attendees were told not to talk to the media, saying they have “demonstrated their position and do not deserve to make money off of us.”

Members of the media were among the few wearing masks.

The Facebook post announcing the event said “We’re done fooling around with these petty tyrants.”

The speaker told the crowd that America was founded on politics “and politics means you don’t hand over everything to the experts. You get a say, you get a say, you get a say.”

He said the country was meant to be run by all and not the so-called experts. He said he knows the coronavirus is real, but he believes the situation is being mishandled.

The protesters were told to go to the governor’s office and continue their peaceful protest. 

None of the people approached would agree to an interview.

