Group details plan to bring 15 Afghan refugees to Helena

About 100 people attended the Helena Afghan Refugee Resettlement Team, or HARRT, planning meeting held Thursday night at St. Paul's United Methodist Church.

According to the executive director of local nonprofit Hands On Global and HARRT member Valerie Hellermann, the group expects about 15 Afghans to be resettled in Helena over the coming months -- some families and some single individuals. Helena's first Afghan refugee arrived several weeks ago and has family members in town, she previously told the Independent Record.

Hellermann said the group has secured some affordable housing but is in need of more. It is likely the largest hurdle facing resettlement efforts.

She also noted that local employers have offered to hire refugees.

"They will come fully vetted, many of them highly educated," Hellermann said. "We are confident that we are prepared to assist."

State Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell, D-Helena, has been a vocal advocate for the resettlement efforts in the community she represents. Dunwell could not attend the meeting, but in prepared remarks noted that such efforts will require "a village" to be successful.

"I sincerely believe that Helena is that welcoming village," Hellermann said.

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins, a Liberian refugee himself, spoke of the challenges he faced acclimating to a new world, recalling his dismay at finding the words "go back to Africa" scrawled across his Helena home shortly after his arrival nearly 28 years ago.

Collins said the community rallied around him and his family and helped to wash the graffiti off of his house.

"This community wrapped their arms around me and my family," he said. "I know we can do this. ... That's why I'm confident it will work."

Collins also detailed the rigorous vetting process the refugees have undergone through numerous American government agencies.

During the collapse of Afghanistan in late August, the United States flew more than 83,000 people out of Kabul, including American citizens, green card holders and recipients of special immigration visas for aiding the United States during its 20-year war effort, according to official figures.

More than 300 personnel from multiple U.S. government agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Coast Guard, were deployed to military bases around the world where refugees were staged for screening. Additionally, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Defense Department and other federal agencies also assist with the vetting process, as reported by The Poynter Institute.

Fellow Helenan David Oclander served in the Army's 82nd Airborne Division Parachute Infantry Regiment and was among the first American troops on the ground in Afghanistan during the start of the war.

Oclander recalled to the crowd his work with Afghan interpreters and how their guidance saved countless lives during the war.

He said he worked to help resettle one of those interpreters to Chicago in 2017.

Oclander's father, also in Chicago, was ill during one of his final deployments. He said that interpreter and the interpreter's family visited his father when he could not.

"These are amazing people," Oclander said. "And they are going to be great contributors to our community."

Dr. Lisa Williams, the behavioral health director of PureView Health Center, shared information about post traumatic stress disorder, noting that refugees may exhibit symptoms.

Williams said the intensity of PTSD symptoms can vary, as can the time over which they manifest.

Her message was for people interacting with the Afghans moving to Helena to be patient and to consider both sides of the situation.

"Always keep that in mind," she said. "Continue to have conversations about that."

Several law enforcement officers were in attendance at the meeting, which drew some who are opposed to the resettlement of refugees. Three men walked out of the building shouting "stop white replacement."

A woman identifying herself as Pam Hensley Gladding emailed the mayor and Helena City Commission Wednesday to object to the resettlement of Afghans.

"I am highly disturbed by what this organization Hands On Global is doing to the Helena community," Gladding wrote in her email. "(B)ringing undocumented refugees from another country that just so happen to have Al Qaida (sic) terrorist's living among them to Helena just seems absurd."

Collins told the crowd Thursday night that he is receiving "derogatory emails daily."

"Yes, there will be fears, fears of the unknown, but let's be reasonable in our fear," Collins said. "There is no need to be attacking our neighbors for doing the right thing."

Love 16 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 9

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.