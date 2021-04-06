Group advocating for militia meets in East Helena

A meeting to discuss a movement that advocates for restoring a militia, taking Congress out of Washington, D.C., and returning the power that Congress has taken from the people, was held Tuesday night in East Helena.

The “Tactical Civics” meeting was held at the Canyon Ferry Road Baptist Church, however, it was not a church-sanctioned event. An Independent Record reporter who attempted to attend the meeting was told he was trespassing and asked to leave.

Steve Wagner, head of Montana Tactical Civics, told Montana Gazette Radio on March 25 that he believes most Americans do not like what is going on in Washington, D.C. He said most people are not “real happy with what has become with U.S. governmental system” and that is why he got involved in Tactical Civics.

He described it as a “restoration of our organic law, it is not a new thing to overthrow the government or push a political agenda on people,” he said. “It’s comprehensive, it’s peaceful and lawful.”