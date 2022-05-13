Groundbreaking on Monday for new home of Baxendale Schoolhouse

A long-awaited groundbreaking will be Monday at the new location for the Baxendale Schoolhouse, Preserve Montana officials said.

Officials said Thursday there will not be any groundbreaking celebration Monday, adding that will be planned later once the project is completed.

It's an actual groundbreaking.

The school, which Preserve Montana adopted and moved in 2019, will be placed onto a foundation this summer on land leased from the Archie Bray Foundation, at 2965 Country Club Road.

“It’s a … beautiful setting by an old farm,” said Chere Jiusto, executive director of Preserve Montana. “It’s just the right place to put it.”

Jiusto said earth-graders will be at the site on Monday and Preserve Montana will be there along with the architects.

“When the whole thing is done, it will be open to the public and we will ring the school bell,” she said.

Jiusto added the bell tower, which was removed when the building was relocated, will also be restored as the “crowning touch.” While the tower will not have the original bell, there will be one from the era.

They have the outhouse as well, which will serve a more symbolic purpose.

Built in 1890, the school is one of the best-preserved rural schools in the Helena area, Preserve Montana officials said. It originally served the mining settlement of Baxendale west of Helena, and later moved to Highway 12 West to keep serving as a school and then a community center.

“It’s a really sturdy, well-cared for building,” Jiusto said.

In 1997, it moved to the Wassweiler Inn property, and in 2019, when the restaurant’s parking expanded, Preserve Montana, which works statewide on preservation and restoration of heritage properties, rescued the building from demolition.

Jiusto said the total cost of the project, including the moving and restoration, will be about $200,000.

Lead architect Dustin Kalanick worked with DCI Engineers to plan the project. Diamond Construction is the general contractor for the site and foundation work, and utility systems.

Once the heavy construction phase is completed, PMT’s restoration crew will restore the porch, the bell tower, the windows, and the interior. Next year the renovation will wrap up with a new roof and new coat of paint.

Once reopened, the historic school will be PMT’s statewide restoration headquarters – a learning lab where skilled carpenters will carry out sensitive repairs and train a growing circle of trades people in traditional building methods.

The ADA-compliant classroom will house workstations for restoration of windows, doors and other building elements. It will also serve as a staging point for traveling on-site to Montana locations to stabilize and restore historic and endangered properties.

PMT has had a decade-long focus on preserving historic schools, and the rescue of the Baxendale Schoolhouse is a model project for saving endangered schools, with many partners who support the goal to create a training facility to address the critical need for skilled craftspeople in Montana.

PMT is working with neighbors at Archie Bray and the Prickly Pear Land Trust, along with the Montana Carpenters Union and others about workforce training, and ways the facility can house training events for the public.

There is also a new initiative to develop a Montana Preservation Corps program, for young people, veterans, women and other groups.

Preserve Montana was founded in 1987, with a focus on saving and protecting Montana’s historic places, traditional landscapes and cultural heritage.

For more info, go to: preservemontana.org or on Facebook @PreserveMontana.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.