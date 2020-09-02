'Ground blessing' performed at future site of Montana Heritage Center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The site of the new Montana Heritage Center underwent a "ground blessing" ceremony Wednesday morning.

Steve Lozar, a member of Montana Historical Society's Board of Trustees and tribal councilman with the Confederated Salish, Kootenai and Assiniboine Tribes performed the traditional blessing, known as a smudging, in front of a limited crowd that included Gov. Steve Bullock, Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney and state legislators.

In addition to the smudging and prayer, Lozar symbolically ingested a pinch of earth from the site, acknowledging its historical significance as a trail to traditional buffalo hunting grounds.

"We take it in as a sign of unity, that everyone who walks into this place walks in with equality, walks in with a pure heart, and finds what this ground really is," Lozar said. "It's a place of discovery where we discover who we are, how we connect. We can see how we've connected in the past. We can take joy and pride in the things we've collectively done well, and we can learn from our mistakes."

Construction of the approximately $50 million museum expansion will be completed in three phases, the first of which is parking. Phases two and three entail new construction and a renovation of the existing space, respectively.