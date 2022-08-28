Grizzly Gulch fire south of Helena 75% contained

The Grizzly Gulch fire south of Helena is 75% contained, forest officials said Sunday, adding they expect the perimeter of the fire to be fully surrounded within the coming days.

The most recent containment estimate was from end of shift Saturday, officials with the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said.

They said that a hotshot crew, a Type 2 initial attack crew, and a 10-person hand crew were working on mopping up the fire.

The fire was reported at 1:54 p.m. Friday and was listed at 26 acres as of early Sunday afternoon. The cause of the blaze had yet to be determined.

Officials ask the public to avoid the Mount Helena Ridgeline Trail past Park City.

On Friday, officials said no evacuations were ordered, nor were any structures damaged. The road was blocked at the 1600 block of Grizzly Gulch Road and was reopened about 5 p.m. Friday.