Grizzly bear caught on camera in Elkhorns serves as warning, forest officials say

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said Monday that a grizzly bear was recently caught on camera in the Johnny Gulch area in the Elkhorns.

“There have been confirmed grizzly sightings in the past in the Elkhorns and we wanted to share this as a reminder to follow food storage orders in effect while on the forest," forest officials said on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HLCNF.

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is home to both black and grizzly bears, officials said.

They said grizzly bear sightings have been increasing in recent years and people are encouraged to fill out a bear sighting form if you spot a grizzly bear or have evidence of grizzly bear presence while in the forest. The information will be used by wildlife biologists to better understand grizzly bear distribution across the forest, officials said. These data are for informational purposes only and will not lead to any bear-specific management changes, since that is the responsibility of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

It will be used by biologists as they analyze and study areas across the forest for project development and habitat management, Helena-Lewis and Clark Forest officials said.

Learning about bears will help you become a more knowledgeable visitor to the forest, and will help keep both you and bears safe while sharing the woods.

For more information, go to https://www.fs.usda.gov/hlcnf for a bear sighting form, go to https://bit.ly/3Prl9Rs.

