Gripping, powerhouse play – ‘Grounded’ – launches Raven’s Feather theater company

What happens when an ace, hot shot fighter pilot finds herself pregnant and grounded?

One day, she’s flying Tiger.

She’s part of “the blue.”

And then suddenly she’s not.

“Grounded,” the award-winning powerhouse play by George Brant, is the debut production of Helena’s newest theater company – Raven’s Feather Productions.

Opening 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at Helena Avenue Theatre, this one-woman play showcases the talents and acting virtuosity of Katy Wright, one of Helena’s most respected actors.

Note: "Grounded" deals with mature themes including violence and sexuality and is not advised for children younger than 13. Face masks are expected and strongly encouraged. Merlin Community Discussions are Feb. 20 and 27 at 2 p.m. Free.

“Boom goes Saddam’s dips**t army.”

The Pilot doesn’t look back.

She’s in another piece of sky.

And then she’s in a bar, getting drunk with the guys.

But something messes with the plan.

Falling in love, having Sam – changes everything.

She’s assigned a “new plane.”

Rather than flying high in "the blue" in Tiger, she’s part of the Chair Force.

From dropping her payload and streaking back to base oblivious of her wake of destruction, she now gets a close-up view of the drone patrol.

And the havoc they wreak.

The play examines the psychological effects of being trapped in two worlds: shifting back and forth between dropping bombs and then a short time later tucking her daughter Sam into bed.

The world of The Pilot begins to fray.

To further explore the provocative issues raised in the play, Raven’s Feather is partnering with Helena’s philosophy nonprofit, Merlin CCC, which will conduct two free symposia with community discussions on “The Military Experience” and “The Ethics of War & Autonomous Warfare,” 2 p.m. Feb. 20 and 27. (See sidebar.)

Theater audiences may recall a number of Wright’s performances, including as Fantine in “Les Misérables” and Christine in “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.” She’s performed in numerous Grandstreet Theatre and Helena Theater Company productions.

“Grounded” caught the eye of director and Raven’s Feather president Ross Peter Nelson.

“This piece blew me away,” he said. “It just stayed with me. The emotion at the ending still gets to me after weeks of rehearsal. It’s an amazing play.”

“Grounded” won The Smith Prize for Political Theatre, the Fringe First Award - at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and the Off-West End Theatre Award for Best Production of 2013 and it was short-listed for the Amnesty International Freedom of Expression Award.

It was also named a Top 10 London Play of 2013 by both The Guardian and the London Evening Standard.

“I read it and I just found it so moving – just the arc of her character and what she experiences and what she goes through,” said Wright.

She sees her character, The Pilot, as “a strong, no-nonsense person."

To prepare for the part, “I began reading it over, and over, and over again.” And then she tackled the ending of the play, knowing that was the most crucial piece to get right emotionally.

Acting in a one-person show is very different from anything Wright’s taken on before, she said.

“Theater for me is the best team sport. I love being part of a cast. I never had a desire to do this – a one-woman show. But this piece was so compelling to me, I jumped at the opportunity.

“It’s an important story. The author did a bunch of research on drone pilots – they have just as high an incidence of PTSD as regular pilots.

“I really relate to the character,” she added, although she doesn’t have any military experience herself, both her father and step-father were in the military.

“I think if you come to this play, you’re going to have some thoughts and you’re going to have some opinions,” she said. “That’s why it’s really great that Raven’s Feather is cooperating with Merlin and doing community discussions. We need more stuff like that, and theater can be a real catalyst for conversation.”

Performances are Feb. 17-19, 24-26, and March 3-5 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for students at the Helena Avenue Theatre, 1319 Helena Ave. Advance tickets for “Grounded” are available online at www.ravensfeather.org/tickets.

Note: “Grounded” deals with mature themes including violence and sexuality and is not advised for children younger than 13.

Face masks are expected and strongly encouraged.

