Grieving mom walks through a storm, with her head held high

Till

At the Cinemark

(R)

Grade: A

In the James Welch novel, “Winter in the Blood” a blind native elder shares wisdom on handling hard times.

“Sometimes one has to lean into the wind to stand straight,” said Yellow Calf.

When her black son was murdered by white racists, Mamie Till leaned into the wind to fight for justice.

This mother’s courage was one match that ignited the Civil Rights movement.

In 1955 in Mississippi, Mamie Till’s 14-year-old son Emmett allegedly offended a white woman. He was later beaten and thrown into a river.

A subsequent trial acquitted the accused. Later, protected by double jeopardy, the defendants accepted money from “Look” magazine to tell their story, acknowledging killing Emmett.

Despite her personal pain, Mamie insisted on displaying her son’s mutilated body for all the world to see.

“Everybody needed to know what had happened to Emmett Till,” she said.

“Till” is an intimate, personal story of racism told from the point of view of a grieving mother. We are invited inside her heart – to struggle with her – rather than to watch safely from afar.

We are encouraged to join the ongoing crusade for racial justice at a time when progress is stalling, even regressing.

“We must continuously tell Emmett’s story until consciousness is risen,” said Mamie.

Mamie, buried next to her son, devoted her life to social justice. She forgave the killers and opposed the death penalty, calling it “legal lynching.”

Mamie did not simply cry out against white supremacists, she also confronted blacks. She criticized a white preacher for not grabbing his gun when the boy was torn from his home in the middle of the night.

The preacher, a good man who mentored and protected children, explained that to intervene would have provoked a slaughter of more black people. Through tears, he acknowledged standing in the door as the truck drove away.

The Oscar-worthy performance by Danielle Deadwyler is simply transcendent, an authentic inside-out portrayal that would have made Cicely Tyson proud.

Deadwyler’s silent scenes are deafening.

We stare into her eyes when she is told her son’s body has been found.

We are at her side when the sheet is lifted from over her son’s body.

And we are in her car as she drives away from the sham trial, knowing a blind white jury will see no wrong.

It’s important to remember this was 1955, not 1855. Lincoln may have freed the slaves, but intolerance lives on.

Nigerian-American filmmaker Chinonye Chukwu’s historical drama “Till” reminds us that we must be forever vigilant to keep hatred at bay.

Intolerance in Montana, sometimes more camouflaged, has chillingly and boldly resurfaced in recent years. The only thing necessary for hatred to triumph is for good people to say and do nothing.

We need to champion a simple message, year-round: Love thy neighbor. No exceptions.

We must lean into the wind to stand straight.