Greens say 'Go Green Montana' group isn't affiliated

There's a Senate primary in the Green Party between Fredrickson, who is a former state health department auditor who left her job after saying she'd been bullied by members of Bullock's administration, and Dennis Daneke, of Lolo. Daneke has suggested he may drop out following the primary if he does not win, both in an interview with Montana Television Network in March and with Lee Newspapers on Monday. Daneke has said he'd do that to avoid pulling votes away from Bullock.

Go Green Montana registered as a political action committee with the Federal Election Commission on May 5, meaning they do not have to file a report showing who is financially backing the group or how it is spending its money until June 21. The group has already sent out mailers in Montana supporting Fredrickson, though their reach and cost is unknown since it's not yet reported. It has also spent about $352 on Facebook ads with potential wide reach. The custodian of records and treasurer for the group listed on FEC filings did not return a call seeking comment.