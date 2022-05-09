Greater Helena Gives' total to aid nonprofits hits record $233,646

The eighth annual Greater Helena Gives fundraising event continued to build steam over the weekend before hitting a new record of $233,646 to help area nonprofits.

What started off as a 24-hour event rolled on through Monday as 993 donors made contributions to 96 nonprofit groups.

The event was to be Thursday and Friday, but organizers let it continue through the weekend and it brought in another $10,000. Shortly after the 6 p.m. Friday deadline, the total was $223,031.

It’s about $17,400 more than the previous record-setting event fundraiser of $216,185 in 2021 with 1,058 donations.

“WOW! Helena, you've blown us away with your kindness!” event organizers posted at 7 p.m. Friday on the www.greaterhelenagives.org website.

The contributions will go to the nonprofit organizations that signed up to benefit from the 24-hour online giving campaign focused on raising money and drawing attention to the local nonprofit community.

Emily Frazier, executive director of the Helena Area Community Foundation, which oversees Greater Helena Gives, said this year is “cementing an upward trend,” given that a record was set last year as well.

“I think this event has great potential to grow each year,” she said in an email.

St. Peter’s Health Foundation was the top recipient with $24,095 from 72 donors; YWCA Helena was second with $14,180 from 70 donors and Helena Area Community Foundation received $13,980.

Upper Seven Law got $10,900, and Helena Food Share and Lewis and Clark Humane Society each received about $10,000.

United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area and the Friendship Center each received about $8,000, the Prickly Pear Land Trust raised about $7,000 and Angel Fund got $5,805, according to the Greater Helena Gives website.

